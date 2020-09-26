Buy and Sell with Raycel Fortaleza!
British Columbians are going to have an election earlier than scheduled. The next provincial ...
The Burnaby RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Nathan Longchallon. Nathan ...
B.C.’s next provincial election is scheduled to happen on October 16, 2021. But it ...
Buy and Sell with Raycel Fortaleza! Related
Kapuso actress Janine Gutierrez reminded Filipinos to register as voters as registration on the Commission of Elections continues. The 30-year-old actress warmly greeted her Twitter followers and reminded them to exercise their right to suffrage ahead of the 2022 elections. “Hi ily (I love you) imy (I miss you) ...
British Columbians are going to have an election earlier than scheduled. The next provincial election was supposed to be held in October 2021, but the ruling B.C. NDP party of New Democrat Premier John Horgan triggered a snap election. On September 21, Lieutenan-Governor Janet Austin agreed to Horgan’s request ...
ABS-CBN said Thursday Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III resigned as the Chairman Emeritus and Director of ABS-CBN Corp effective immediately. Read ABS-CBN’s official statement below: Mr. Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III, today, tendered his resignation for personal reasons as Chairman Emeritus and Director of ABS-CBN Corporation. Mr. Lopez also tendered his ...
The Burnaby RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Nathan Longchallon. Nathan was last seen walking north bound on Patterson Avenue near Victory Street in Burnaby at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Nathan is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a slender build, ...