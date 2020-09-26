Buy and Sell with Raycel Fortaleza

Share

Janine Gutierrez's sweet reminder for Filipinos voters

  26 September 2020
  26 September 2020
    Janine Gutierrez's sweet reminder for Filipinos voters

    Kapuso actress Janine Gutierrez reminded Filipinos to register as voters as registration on the Commission of Elections continues. The 30-year-old actress warmly greeted her Twitter followers and reminded them to exercise their right to suffrage ahead of the 2022 elections. "Hi ily (I love you) imy (I miss you) ...

  26 September 2020
    B.C. NDP Premier John Horgan calls snap election amid COVID-19

    British Columbians are going to have an election earlier than scheduled. The next provincial election was supposed to be held in October 2021, but the ruling B.C. NDP party of New Democrat Premier John Horgan triggered a snap election. On September 21, Lieutenan-Governor Janet Austin agreed to Horgan's request ...

  • Eugenio-Lopez-iii
    24 September 2020
    ABS-CBN's statement on the resignation of chairman emeritus Eugenio "Gabby" Lopez III

    ABS-CBN said Thursday Eugenio "Gabby" Lopez III resigned as the Chairman Emeritus and Director of ABS-CBN Corp effective immediately. Read ABS-CBN's official statement below: Mr. Eugenio "Gabby" Lopez III, today, tendered his resignation for personal reasons as Chairman Emeritus and Director of ABS-CBN Corporation. Mr. Lopez also tendered his ...

  • Nathan Longchallon
    18 September 2020
    Missing Man in Burnaby: Nathan Longchallon, 26

    The Burnaby RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating 26-year-old Nathan Longchallon. Nathan was last seen walking north bound on Patterson Avenue near Victory Street in Burnaby at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Nathan is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a slender build, ...

