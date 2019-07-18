Surrey, BC – The City of Surrey officially opened its new West Village Energy ...
The Philippine Consulate General, headed by Consul General Andrelita Austria, held the Proudly Philippines ...
Toronto – Canada is caring for its caregivers by launching 2 new pilots that ...
About P50,000 worth of suspected shabu were seized from five suspects in a sting operation at Barangay 33 in Maypajo, Caloocan City Tuesday evening. Arrested were George Morales, 44; Crispin Vizmanos, 59; Rannie Valverde, 36; Edwin Espera, 41; and Karen John Montalban, 34. Elements of the Northern Police District ...
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte challenged the United States to prepare its naval fleet to confront China amid Philippines’ territorial row with China in the West Philippine Sea, also known as South China Sea. Duterte made the dare on July 17, saying in an interview: “I’m calling now America. I’m ...
LAS VEGAS – “Let not the wise boast of their wisdom, or the strong boast of their strength, or the rich boast of their riches.” “But let the one who boasts boast about this: that they have the understanding to know me, that I am the Lord, who exercises ...
7 months after Senator Manny Pacquiao re-instated himself as a welterweight champion, he faces an even bigger test in Keith “One Time” Thurman. Pacquiao, boxing’s only 8 division champion in history, is looking for his biggest win in years when he faces off against an undefeated, unified welterweight champion ...
Piolo Pascual and Claudine Barretto are reuniting for a big screen project 15 years since they starred in their last movie together “Milan.” In an interview with reporters on Wednesday, filmmaker Cathy Garcia Molina revealed that she is has been tasked to help the project. “Kuwento ni direk Olive ...