96.5% collection rate for City of Surrey property taxes

Mayor McCallum: ‘Thank you to Surrey ratepayers for stepping up’

The property tax payment deadline was extended to September 30 this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of midnight, this past Wednesday, 96.5% of property taxes have been collected by the City of Surrey. The volume of payments received is comparable to the amount collected by payment deadline in 2019 which was 97.1%.

“I want to express my deep thanks and gratitude to Surrey ratepayers for stepping up and getting their property taxes in on time,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “The civic responsibility shown by Surrey citizens reflects the tremendous pride they have for our City. Council recognized the need to have a property tax extension to help our residents and business owners through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and it’s clear that the extension has achieved the desired result.”

Property tax payments that were posted by mail are still coming in and will be tabulated as they are received.

