Cable cars eyed to connect malls 

  April 12, 2019
  Business News
    • Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade is pushing for a collaboration with a businessman for the use of the latter’s mall chain to develop a cable car system that would help ease road congestion in Metro Manila. 

    In a press conference, Tugade said he is in talks with a businessman for the development of a cable car system connected through malls in Parañaque, Las Piñas, and Alabang. 

    “I have a plan and I am talking to someone – I have to be careful because I don’t want to tie his hands. He is a businessman who owns malls,” Tugade said. 

    Tugade said the businessman was interested in his proposal and talks between them are ongoing. 

    “I already talked to this businessman. I told him that if we should have a transport system, it should not be on the ground, but above,” he said. 

    “Imagine if the transport system is above, then traffic will move fast. The problem there in Sucat will also be addressed,” Tugade said. 

    Tugade said he is very keen on pushing for the said proposal as it could be easily implemented. 

    He said a cable car system could be developed from one year to one and half years. 

    “Especially if you have the malls in place, we will just connect them. Mall owner wins and our countrymen win. It’s a win-win thing,” Tugade said. 

    In November last year, the Department of Transportation (DOTr), with the help of the French government, jumpstarted the feasibility study for an urban cable car project in Metro Manila. 

    The feasibility study, which will last for 10 months, is funded by a grant from the government of France amounting to around 450,000 euros. 

    As the grantor, the French government is looking at an urban area for the cable car project’s pilot implementation. 

    The feasibility study is for the DOTr to identify possible areas in Metro Manila for the implementation of the project. 

    A cable car system is among the projects being pushed by the DOTr as an alternative transport option in the country. 

    Tugade has also earlier proposed for the establishment of a cable car system to connect La Union to Baguio City, and Caticlan to Boracay. 

    Tugade said a cable car system would not be the ultimate solution but is part of a basket of solutions seen by the government to help address worsening traffic congestion in Metro Manila and other parts of the country. (R. mercurio, PS) 

     

