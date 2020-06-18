CIBC Global Money Transfer donates $15,000 to ABS-CBN’s Pantawid ng Pag-Ibig Bridge of Love Campaign

  • admin
  • June 18, 2020
  • Business News
  • Page Views 91

    • TORONTOCIBC Global Money Transfer went beyond borders to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Metro Manilla, an area hard hit by the virus which remains under strict lockdown. CIBC’s online money transfer service donated $15,000 to ABS-CBN Foundation International’s Pantawid ng Pag-Ibig, or Bridge of Love campaign.

    “As the economy came to a standstill, many metro Filipinos were impacted by job losses. With the help of the Bridge of Love campaign, and their door to door meal delivery service, we can help families in the Philippines put food on their table while staying safe,” said CIBC Global Money Transfer’s Marketing Analyst Michael Aprieto.

    ABS-CBN Country Manager for Canada Kerwin Du received the donation on behalf of Pantawid ng Pagibig. Du expressed that “this substantial aid from CIBC will go a long way in helping our kababayans in the Philippines who have been under a stay at home order since the middle of March. We are grateful to CIBC for their generous assistance.”  Du added, “ABS-CBN Canada is committed to providing that connection to our community and their families back in the Philippines. We are humbled to be this vital link, especially in times of crises.”  

    This is an unprecedented time for the global community. As the COVID-19 crisis persists, CIBC Global Money Transfer’s generous contribution helps many families obtain food and medical care. To date, ABS-CBN’s Pantawid ng Pag-Ibig campaign has received over $10 million in donations.

     

