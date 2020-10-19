City seeks public feedback to help form new Surrey Transportation Plan

  • October 19, 2020
  • Business News
    • Plan will address population growth and identify priorities for next 10 years

    Surrey, BC – City of Surrey launched a survey today to collect feedback from residents, business owners and community stakeholders about their current experience and future priorities related to transportation in Surrey.

    Data from the survey, as well as feedback collected from upcoming online open houses, stakeholder interviews and focus groups, will guide the creation of a new transportation plan for Surrey, which is anticipated to grow by 300,000 people over the next 30 years – that’s 50% more than today.

    “Transportation is an important issue that impacts our environment, business community and the daily lives of our residents,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “To develop an effective, viable plan that addresses the needs of all residents, we need to first understand what is most important to our community and how best to move forward. Surrey is one of the fastest growing major cities in Canada. With your input, you can help shape this plan that will address our population growth, leverage new technology and the future of transportation networks in our city.”

    The plan will be developed over the next 16 months with extensive community engagement, with an expected completion in 2021. Upon completion it will identify a long-range vision for Surrey beyond 2050 and replace Surrey’s current transportation strategic plan developed in 2008. In addition the plan will include a framework for how to prioritize future transportation investments, develop baseline metrics to measure progress, and develop action plans that identify key objectives, projects, and initiatives for the next 10 years.

    With feedback from the community, the plan will be guided by five pillars: grow the transportation network, prioritize human life above all else, tackle the climate crisis, innovate through technology and new mobility, and balance equity.

    Two public online open houses are scheduled for November 12 and November 17. For more information and to take the survey, visit surrey.ca/transportationplan.

