Conglomerate still keen on MRT takeover

  • joelcastro.com
  • May 19, 2019
  • Business News
  • Page Views 165

    • Despite delays, Metro Pacific Investment Corp. (MPIC) is still keen on pursuing its P20-billion unsolicited proposal to take over the operation and maintenance of Metro Rail Transit line 3 (MRT-3) , according to its chairman Manuel Pangilinan.

    But MPIC cannot proceed until an ongoing arbitration case in Singapore is resolved.

    In 2009, Metro Rail Transit Corp. (MRT) filed an arbitration case in Singapore against the Philippine government over late payment of equity rentals.

    Two years ago, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) awarded original proponent status to the joint venture of MPIC and Ayala Corp. for the rehabilitation, operation and maintenance of MRT3 for a concession period of 30 years.

    Batan refused to give details on the timeline pending the resolution of arbitration.

    MPIC has increased the project cost to around P20 billion from P12.5 billion to cover the buyout of government and private sector stakeholder in the rail system .

    The government through Land Bank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines holds an 80 percent economic interest in MRT 3 , while the balance is held by creditors of MRTC.

    DOTr recently turned over the rehabilitation and maintenance contract of MRT-3 to group of Sumitomo Corp, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and its subsidiary, TES Philippines for a period if 43 months. (Malaya)

    Share

    Previous Story

    BSP: Banking system sustains growth story

    Next Story

    OFW remittances reach 3-month high in March

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 20 May 2019
      3 days ago No comment

      Canada comments on recall of Philippine ambassador and consuls over garbage issue

      On May 16, the Philippine government announcement that it has recalled its ambassador and consuls in Canada after Canada missed the May 15 deadline to take back garbage shipped to the Philippines in 2013 and 2014 by an Ontario company. Global Affairs Canada today issued the following statement:   ...

    • 19 May 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      The 3rd annual Canada Day Drumming Celebration Challenges New World Record

      Vancouver, B.C. – With just two months to go until Canada Day, the organizing committee of the Canada Day Drumming Celebration is excited to announce that there will be ten (10) cities across five time zones participating this year. It includes Halifax, Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg, Regina, Prince George, Kelowna, ...

    • 19 May 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      OFW remittances reach 3-month high in March

      MONEY sent home by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) rose to a three-month high in March, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Wednesday. Personal remittances — made up of OFWs’ net compensation; personal transfers, whether in cash or kind; and capital transfers between households — reached $2.796 billion ...

    • 19 May 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      Conglomerate still keen on MRT takeover

      Despite delays, Metro Pacific Investment Corp. (MPIC) is still keen on pursuing its P20-billion unsolicited proposal to take over the operation and maintenance of Metro Rail Transit line 3 (MRT-3) , according to its chairman Manuel Pangilinan. But MPIC cannot proceed until an ongoing arbitration case in Singapore is ...

    • 19 May 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      BSP: Banking system sustains growth story

      The Bangko Sentral ng PIlipinas said that, with the banking system at its core, the financial system “remains resilient amid evolving domestic and global environment.” “The Philippine banking system sustained its growth story, maintained its solid footing as evidenced by its satisfactory asset quality, ample liquidity and solvency, profitable ...

    %d bloggers like this: