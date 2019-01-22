Endeavor PH aims to drive local start-up community

Endeavor Philippines, the local chapter of the global entrepreneurship network, is planning to drive further the local start-up community.

Endeavor, a group that mentors high-impact entrepreneurs, has been operating in the country since 2015. Since it was founded here, 20 entrepreneurs from 16 companies across various industries have already become part of the local network.

After joining the Endeavor network, the entrepreneurs have created over 1,700 jobs, and have increased their annual revenues by P3.6 billion leading to over P6.3 billion in revenues generated as of 2017. “Since we started in the Philippines in 2015, we have been steadfast in fulfilling our mission of creating an economic multiplier effect by accelerating the growth of high-impact entrepreneurs. We are also proud to have a diverse mix of companies in our network as we have a range of tech companies and those that follow traditional brick and mortar format. This is a testament to how even traditional businesses are able to prove their high-impact in today’s tech-driven society,” said Endeavor Philippines Managing Director Manny Ayala.

In the Philippines, Endeavor’s board members include Chairman Jaime Augusto M. Zobel de Ayala, Vice Chairman Jasen T. Ko, Cezar P. Consing, Anton T. Huang, Eugenio L. Lopez III, Roberto L. Panlilio, Edgar “Injap” Sia II, Wilfred Steven Uytengsu, and Julio Sy Jr.

Endeavor Entrepreneurs themselves have invested in and mentored over 50 local companies, and have taken seats at several advisory boards of these businesses.

(MBM)

