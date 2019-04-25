Filipino seamen wired home $1B in Jan-Feb

  • joelcastro.com
  • April 25, 2019
  • Business News
  • Page Views 100

    • Filipino sailors on foreign ocean-going vessels wired home a total of $1.05 billion in cash via the banking system from January to February this year, up 10.5 percent from $956.15 million in the same two-month period in 2018, ACTS-OFW party-list group said recently.

    “We are cautiously optimistic about the future growth in the cash remittances from Filipino sailors, in light of assurances regarding their continued employability,” said ACTS-OFW Rep. Aniceto Bertiz 3rd.

    The Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) has clarified that, contrary to a published report, the Philippines remains on the “White List” of nations deemed fully compliant with the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW).

    Marina also pledged to keep the country on the “White List” of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

    Continued inclusion in the list means that all IMO member-countries should accept as valid the certificates possessed by Filipino sailors and issued by Philippine authorities.

    “Filipino sailors should have no difficulty landing jobs on foreign vessels and obtaining endorsements from other countries, provided that we stay in the list,” Bertiz said.

    “Our sense is, as long as we are compliant with minimum global training and certification standards for sailors, the job prospects of Philippine-educated ship officers should remain bright,” Bertiz said.

    ACTS-OFW is counting on Marina’s declaration that it is taking all the necessary steps to consistently improve the country’s maritime education, training, examination and assessment system, according to Bertiz.

    “We also welcome Marina’s initiative to bring in a group of international maritime experts this month to help independently audit the country’s conformity with worldwide schooling and accreditation standards,” Bertiz said.

    Graduates of Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation and Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering, once licensed and certified, may qualify as ship officers — masters, chief mates, officers-in-charge of a navigational watch, chief engineers, second engineers and officers in charge of engineering watch.

    Filipino sailors serve on bulk carriers, container ships, oil, gas, chemical and other product tankers, general cargo ships, pure car carriers, cruise ships and tugboats around the world.

    They wired home a total of $6.14 billion through bank channels in the whole of 2018, up 4.5 percent from $5.87 billion in 2017.(TMT)

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    ADB aid to PH hits $19B in 5 decades

    Next Story

    His touch made Archers special

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 25 April 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      His touch made Archers special

      Now that La Salle is UAAP baseball champion again, the savants are trying to decide who the most valuable Archer is in the Taft Avenue clouters’ fifth title conquest. It is not that easy, however. The most artful Archer of them all never hit a homer with the bases ...

    • 25 April 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Filipino seamen wired home $1B in Jan-Feb

      Filipino sailors on foreign ocean-going vessels wired home a total of $1.05 billion in cash via the banking system from January to February this year, up 10.5 percent from $956.15 million in the same two-month period in 2018, ACTS-OFW party-list group said recently. “We are cautiously optimistic about the ...

    • 25 April 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      ADB aid to PH hits $19B in 5 decades

      The cumulative lending, grant, and technical assistance commitments of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to the Philippines for more than five decades have reached  $19.3 billion, a document released by the multilateral bank agency showed. According to the ADB’s latest Fact Sheet on the Philippines, bulk of the cumulative lending, ...

    • 25 April 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Surrey Libraries Partnering with Google to Support IT Training

      Surrey, BC – Surrey Libraries is excited to announce that it has been selected by Google as one of only four Canadian libraries to help deliver hands-on digital skills training to Canadians from coast to coast. Along with Surrey Libraries, Google is partnering with Toronto, Hamilton, and Edmonton public ...

    • 25 April 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Canada Summer Jobs 2019 Hiring Season Kicks Off

      Over 8,000 jobs available for youth in British Columbia on JobBank.ca/youth Helping young Canadians get the skills and experience they need to start their careers is part of the Government’s plan to build a strong, resilient workforce and grow the middle class. That is why the Government of Canada ...

    %d bloggers like this: