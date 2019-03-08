GMA Network investing P1b for ‘digitization’

GMA Network Inc. said it is investing over P1 billion to complete the second phase of its digitization project.

The broadcasting network said the second phase encompasses the production, post-production, content management and distribution of GMA and GMA News TV’s programs.

It starts with the commissioning of the digital terrestrial transmitters that now provide superior digital TV signal reach, enabling the viewership of the station’s programs through digital-enabled TV sets and set-top boxes in various areas in the country, including Mega Manila, North Central Luzon, Cebu and Davao.

GMA is also scheduled to complete the upgrade of its electronic field production capabilities to further improve its high definition image capture to full 2K/4K HD, elevating GMA Network’s output to true global standards.

“All these state-of-the-art upgrades are part of GMA Network’s ongoing digitization project to bring world class programming to our viewers here and abroad,” said GMA chairman and chief executive Felipe Gozon.

The requisite enhancements to the network’s media asset management and broadcast automation Systems have already been completed.

Post production is likewise implementing full equipment and software upgrades coupled with increased storage and color grading capabilities to optimally process high-end 2K and 4K HD formats.

GMA’s field news gathering capabilities are being similarly upgraded to enable the transmission and delivery of HD-captured remote live events to GMA Network’s technical operations center as they happen.

In parallel with the upgrade to the MAMS is the commissioning of a new news automation system designed to provide the news organization with greater speed and agility in bringing viewers up-to-date news and information through the Nnetwork’s eight news programs.

(D.G. Amojelar, MS)

