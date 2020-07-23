Looking for a safe investment at the same time helping the Motherland?

Toronto, ON,– The Philippine Trade and Investment Center Toronto in partnership with the Bureau of the Treasury of the Philippines would like to invite interested parties for an upcoming webinar regarding the issuance by the Bureau of the Treasury of the 24th Tranche of Retail Treasury Bonds (TBS) to Filipinos for a one-month period starting July 16, 2020. The online webinar will be held via zoom and will begin at 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 23 (Eastern Standard Time).

Attendees can gain insights on how Filipinos (in the Philippines and all over the world) can have a safe investment with returns higher than traditional time deposits for a minimum of Php5,000.00 only.

In addition to this, to ease the burden of our OFWs in investing such as documentation and logistical difficulties, the Bureau of Treasury has launched an online mobile application that will make easier for them to invest whatever PH bank account they have.

For further details and to register, please contact toronto@dti.gov.ph

