Looking for a safe investment at the same time helping the Motherland?

  • admin
  • July 23, 2020
  • Business News
  • Page Views 89

    • Toronto, ON,– The Philippine Trade and Investment Center Toronto in partnership with the Bureau of the Treasury of the Philippines would like to invite interested parties for an upcoming webinar regarding the issuance by the Bureau of the Treasury of the 24th Tranche of Retail Treasury Bonds (TBS) to Filipinos for a one-month period starting July 16, 2020. The online webinar will be held via zoom and will begin at 7:00 pm  on Thursday, July 23 (Eastern Standard Time).

    Attendees can gain insights on how Filipinos (in the Philippines and all over the world) can have a safe investment with returns higher than traditional time deposits for a minimum of Php5,000.00 only.

    In addition to this, to ease the burden of our OFWs in investing such as documentation and logistical difficulties, the Bureau of Treasury has launched an online mobile application that will make easier for them to invest whatever PH bank account they have.

    For further details and to register, please contact toronto@dti.gov.ph

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    Surrey launches Enjoy Summer in Surrey campaign encouraging residents to discover local outdoor amenities

    Next Story

    Ramirez wants assets of scammer seized

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 23 July 2020
      3 days ago No comment

      Angel turns emotional addressing fellow Kapamilya stars

      Angel Locsin turned emotional during the noise barrage that happened Saturday evening on Esguerra Street, in front of the ABS-CBN building in Quezon City. The actress, who hosts the public service program, “Iba Yan” on the Kapamilya Channel, made an impromptu speech in front of hundreds of ABS-CBN employees ...

    • 23 July 2020
      3 days ago No comment

      Sam in defense of girlfriend Catriona

      Breaking his long silence, the usually unflappable Sam Milby has just unburdened on his Instagram how hurtful the nasty rumors and socmed posts are against his girlfriend Catriona Gray that are being spread by an evil mind (nay, “minds”). “Silence doesn’t imply guilt,” wrote Sam, “and that does not ...

    • 23 July 2020
      3 days ago No comment

      Vice Ganda launches own network

      In the midst of the pandemic, comedian-host Vice Ganda is launching his own network. The Vice Ganda Network will officially start on July 24. Fans can access it by registering on the website www.viceganda.com.ph. In the site, there will be exclusive Vice news, beauty tips and contests where subscribers ...

    • 23 July 2020
      3 days ago No comment

      Michael V. tests positive for COVID-19

      Multitalented Michael V. has tested positive with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The Kapuso comedian announced the news and documented his journey on his latest vlog post on Monday morning. According to Bitoy, he experienced flu-like symptoms the last time he tried to vlog. “Siyempre nag-isolate na kagad ako, ...

    • 23 July 2020
      3 days ago No comment

      COVID-19 cases surge in Philippines, Duterte warns of arrests

      As Philippine Showbiz Today went to press, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines have surged to 72,269. The number was reached on July 22 after the country’s Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,594 new cases on that day. The DOH also said that the number of recoveries further rose to ...

    %d bloggers like this: