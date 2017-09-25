Philippine restaurant chain Max’s expands presence in Canada

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 25, 2017
  • Business News
  • Page Views 70

    • The leading casual dining chain in the Philippines, Max’s Group Inc. (MGI), is expanding its business in Canada.

    There is a new deal to set up a new shop in Winnipeg, the capital city of the province of Manitoba, by next year.

    “Existing stores are doing well. Customers also include non-Filipino diners,” said MGI investor relations officer Paul Cheah about the restaurant’s presence in Canada.

    Max’s Restaurant currently operates four stores in Canada. It previously opened restaurants with the help of other partners in Vancouver, Toronto, Scarborough and Edmonton.

    Max’s is popular for its fried chicken served with banana ketchup.

    MGI disclosed to the Philippine Stock Exchange that it had signed a deal with Alibin Group Inc. to bring Max’s Restaurant to Winnipeg.

    Alibin Group is a privately held Canadian company, comprised of family shareholders and operators, which is into retailing business, food services, accounting, finance and private capital market, architectural and information technology.

    Winnipeg has been the home of the Alibins, a Filipino-Canadian family, since the early 1990s.

    “We welcome the opportunity to once again serve distinct flavors of home to our countrymen based in Canada,” said MGI president and chief executive Robert Trota.

    Trota added: “Our tie-up with Alibin Group will anchor the success of this endeavor. They are equipped with the necessary knowledge and business acumen to foster our shared vision.”

    The deal is the fifth offshore store development agreement inked by MGI for 2017.

    MGI is the largest operator in the Philippine casual dining segment.

    Aside from Max’s Restaurant and Sizzlin’ Steak, MGI’s other brands include Yellow Cab Pizza, Pancake House, Krispy Kreme, Jamba Juice, Max’s Corner Bakery, Teriyaki Boy, Dencio’s, Meranti, Maple, Kabisera, Le Coeur de France, and Singkit.

     

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    Court certifies suit by Filipino and other temporary workers against Mac’s store chain

    Next Story

    Luis Manzano hosts the mystery music game show “I Can See Your Voice”

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 26 September 2017
      59 mins ago No comment

      ‘Binibini’ Elizabeth Dorado Clenci is ‘peace ambassador’

      Last August 24, Jesus Dureza, presidential adviser for the Peace Process, designated reigning Bb. Pilipinas-Grand International Elizabeth Dorado Clenci as “National Peace Ambassador.” Clenci, who is set to compete for the 5th Miss Grand International pageant in Vietnam on October 25, took to social media to express her elation ...

    • 26 September 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Matteo addresses doubters of his love for Sarah

      Matteo says his relationship with Sarah is not showbiz: ‘We’re never a love team.’   Almost four years of being together and Matteo Guidicelli is certain that he and Sarah Geronimo have as a couple is not something showbiz. “I just wanna clarify, we’re never a love team,” started ...

    • 26 September 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Mother! (PG)

      There will be blood. Prepare for the onslaught of hell in Mother!  Bring out the smelling salts for this macabre tale of horror from Paramount Pictures now drawing first blood at select Cineplex Theatres around B.C.  By all accounts lock up your first born. Moves are traumatic experiences for ...

    • 26 September 2017
      7 hours ago No comment

      American Assassin (PG)

      Lone Wolf! Love is supposed to last. When a newly married couple fall prey to bad people things spiral out of control. Sweet revenge is the theme that drives the emotions in American Assassin. Perfect for the times is this rah rah expression from EOne Entertainment  now making waves ...

    • 26 September 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      Original Pilipino Music (OPM) is Still Vital Today

      Is Original Pilipino Music (OPM) still vital in 2017? It’s been almost 40 years since the golden age of Pinoy music peaked in the late 1970s and times have changed in the local music scene. So get ready as we rewind the soundtrack of our lives and reminisce with ...

    %d bloggers like this: