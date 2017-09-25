Philippine restaurant chain Max’s expands presence in Canada

The leading casual dining chain in the Philippines, Max’s Group Inc. (MGI), is expanding its business in Canada.

There is a new deal to set up a new shop in Winnipeg, the capital city of the province of Manitoba, by next year.

“Existing stores are doing well. Customers also include non-Filipino diners,” said MGI investor relations officer Paul Cheah about the restaurant’s presence in Canada.

Max’s Restaurant currently operates four stores in Canada. It previously opened restaurants with the help of other partners in Vancouver, Toronto, Scarborough and Edmonton.

Max’s is popular for its fried chicken served with banana ketchup.

MGI disclosed to the Philippine Stock Exchange that it had signed a deal with Alibin Group Inc. to bring Max’s Restaurant to Winnipeg.

Alibin Group is a privately held Canadian company, comprised of family shareholders and operators, which is into retailing business, food services, accounting, finance and private capital market, architectural and information technology.

Winnipeg has been the home of the Alibins, a Filipino-Canadian family, since the early 1990s.

“We welcome the opportunity to once again serve distinct flavors of home to our countrymen based in Canada,” said MGI president and chief executive Robert Trota.

Trota added: “Our tie-up with Alibin Group will anchor the success of this endeavor. They are equipped with the necessary knowledge and business acumen to foster our shared vision.”

The deal is the fifth offshore store development agreement inked by MGI for 2017.

MGI is the largest operator in the Philippine casual dining segment.

Aside from Max’s Restaurant and Sizzlin’ Steak, MGI’s other brands include Yellow Cab Pizza, Pancake House, Krispy Kreme, Jamba Juice, Max’s Corner Bakery, Teriyaki Boy, Dencio’s, Meranti, Maple, Kabisera, Le Coeur de France, and Singkit.

