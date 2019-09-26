Philippines Canada Trade Council elections officers for 2019-2020

A Vancouver-based organization dedicated to the promotion of trade and investment between the Philippines and Canada has a new set of officers.

The Philippines Canada Trade Council or PCTC elected the following on August 28, 2019:

William Howie – Chair

Irvin Hilderbrand – Vice Chair

Melissa Briones – Secretary

Teresita Ireneo-Manalo – Treasurer

Mary Tecson – Assistant Treasurer

In a separate election on August 22, PCTC picked the following directors: Vicente Asuncion, Jr.,

Melissa Briones, Irvin Hilderbrand, William Howie, Richard Lai, Francisco Lingad, Anna Lu, Amado Mercado, Jr., and Mary Tecson.

The organization was established in 1983, with the objective of facilitating business ties between the Philippines and Canada.

PCTC also seeks to foster fellowship among its members, who are professionals and business people.

Like this: Like Loading...