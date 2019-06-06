Potato Corner Arrives in Canada!

From the family that brought Max’s Restaurant Cuisine of the Philippines in Vancouver, now brings us another Philippine Brand, Potato Corner!

Among the many businesses of the Garcias — the one thing that they probably love to take a bite on are their restaurant outlets. From the sumptuous Sarap to the Bones chicken of Max’s Restaurant to the all day breakfast style of Pancake house, the Garcias embarks on another specialization, the Philippines’ Potato Corner!

Flanked by the Garcia Children who are avid customers of Potato Corner, “What intrigued us the most is the unusual way of infusing flavours to a very basic strip of potato – the food attendant makes his signature dance as he shakes his container of fries and flavours. We thought, why not share this unique experience in Vancouver!” Says Atty. Diane Garcia, Director of G&C Foods, Inc., the lady who passionately handles the restaurant businesses of the group.

The Garcias hope that folks in Vancouver, like Ian Fleming’s famous protagonist, want their fries, shaken not stirred.

Potato Corner was founded in 1992 by five friends whose only aim was to have enough money to buy new mobile phones. The flavoured fries concept was anchored on famous snacks back then — plain fries and flavoured popcorn. Mixing the two concepts together, Potato Corner was born!

Dubbed by many as the Best Flavoured Fries they have ever tasted, Potato Corner has been a leading brand in the food industry for over 25 years, with more than 500 branches in the Philippines and around the world!

“This is a great milestone for us, partnering with the Garcia Family, and opening our world of flavoured fries in Canada. We look forward to shaking it in every major city until we’ve danced our way to their hearts!” Says Dylene Contigno, International Business Development Manager, Potato Corner International Operations Group.

This summer, check out Potato Corner’s Mobile Booth in the following festivals:

• June 9, 2019, Philippine Days Festival, Waterfront Park, North Vancouver

• June 16, 2018, Fundraising Event at St. Mary’s Church, 5239 Joyce Street, Vancouver

• June 29, 2019, Pista ng Bayan, Vancouver Art Gallery, Downtown Vancouver

• August 11, 2019, Philippine Cultural Heritage Festival, Swanguard Stadium, Burnaby

Watch out for announcements on Potato Corner’s Grand Opening in Surrey Central City Shopping Centre! For more information, visit www.potatocorner.com or follow them on Facebook [@PotatoCornerCanada], Instagram [@PotatoCornerBC] and Twitter [@PotatoCornerBC].

