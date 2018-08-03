SM commits to regularize 10,000 workers this year: Bello

  • joelcastro.com
  • August 3, 2018
  • Business News
  • Page Views 65

    • SM has committed to regularize 10,000 employees this year, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said Wednesday.

    The country’s largest mall operator “committed” to regularize 5,000 workers in the first semester and another 5,000 in the second semester, Bello told ANC’s Headstart

    Most of the workers who will be regularized are sales clerks, he said.

    A 2016 inspection of the Department of Labor and Employment in SM stores in Metro Manila found that only 34,210 out of the company’s 67,248 employees had regular status.

    The other 18,720 workers were on probationary status, while 14,318 others were classified as “seasonal” workers, DOLE findings showed.

    Bello said in the same ANC interview that contractualization could be allowed for seasonal or project-based work, such as Christmas when malls like SM need additional sales staff.

    The company, owned by the country’s wealthiest man Henry Sy, has 57 malls nationwide.

    President Rodrigo Duterte, during his State of the Nation Address last Monday, urged Congress to pass a law that would “once and for all” end illegal contractualization.

    (abs-cbn news)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Kuwait blogger stands by her comments against OFWs

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 03 August 2018
      12 hours ago No comment

      SM commits to regularize 10,000 workers this year: Bello

      SM has committed to regularize 10,000 employees this year, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said Wednesday. The country’s largest mall operator “committed” to regularize 5,000 workers in the first semester and another 5,000 in the second semester, Bello told ANC’s Headstart Most of the workers who will be regularized ...

    • 03 August 2018
      14 hours ago No comment

      Kuwait blogger stands by her comments against OFWs

      Kuwaiti social media influencer Sondos Al-Qattan earned the ire of the public after expressing her dismay on government regulations that allow overseas Filipino workers to keep their passports and have one rest day per week. In a video released on Instagram last July 10, Al-Qattan said (translated into English): “The ...

    • 03 August 2018
      16 hours ago No comment

      Controversy hounds Avendanos as MHHS holds board election

      There’s a lot of controversy swirling as a Vancouver group rooted in the Filipino community prepares to elect new board directors on July 28. From alleged discrepancies in financial reporting to Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to the supposedly questionable selling of costly insurance premiums to caregivers and claims of ...

    • 02 August 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Fun and bedlam reigns in the kingdom of the “Kusina Kings”

      DALY CITY, Calif., August 1, 2018 — TFC at the Movies kicks off the month of August with a buffet of comedic proportions in “Kusina Kings” (Kitchen Kings) which starts screening August 2 in Brunei and Papua New Guinea, August 3 in Saipan, the U.S. and Canada, and August ...

    • 28 July 2018
      7 days ago No comment

      Filipino-French footballer Alphonse Areola celebrates World Cup win

      The French National Men’s Football team completed a month-long journey to the top of the football world, Sunday evening, Manila time after they defeated Croatia, 4-2 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final. It was only France’s second time to hoist the World Cup trophy, twenty years after their ...

    %d bloggers like this: