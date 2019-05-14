Wander in Hanoi with PAL

Philippine Airlines, the only 4-star global airline and the country’s flag-carrier, expand the operations of their Manila Hubs to new Asian destinations as they launched a new route to Hanoi, Vietnam.

This marks another milestone for Philippine Airlines who now gives two gateways to Vietnam—Saigon, and now the capital city Hanoi. The new route is expected to strengthen tourism, trade and cultural ties between Philippines and Vietnam.

A formal inaugural and send-off ceremony was done for their maiden flight together with the PAL executives, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy guest passengers at the Gate 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on March 31, 2019.

The ceremony started off with the welcoming of the passengers by PAL President Jaime Bautista and the Vietnamese Ambassador for Philippines Ly Quoc Tuan followed by the presentation of the aircraft model, cake slicing and ribbon cutting.

Flight PR595 from Manila to Hanoi cruised for 3 hours where every passenger is comfortably seated in an Airbus A320 aircraft with Flight Deck Crew in-charge Capt. Enrico E. Zamora, First Officer Juan Raphael Mabale and Flight Purser Ramon Munoz.

The executives handed over Vietnamese inspired fans to passengers as their way of saying gratitude for flying with them in this inaugural flight.

Go on a Vietnamese escapade in Hanoi with PAL’s world-class full-service flights for as low as USD98 roundtrip economy class base fare or go for a business class experience for as low as USD578! Book now at www.philippineairlines.com.

