B.C. to restart from COVID-19 in four phases

Premier John Horgan on Wednesday (May 6) outlined how B.C. is going to restart from COVID-19.

The restart will be done in four phases, and it begins in the middle of the month of May.

“Our plan puts safety first. British Columbians have made enormous sacrifices so far, and it’s thanks to them that we’re able to begin to lift some restrictions,” Horgan said.

“We’ll allow activities to resume as the evidence and experts tell us it is appropriate to do so. By moving carefully and deliberately, we will help British Columbians get to a ‘new normal,’ where more of our social and economic life can resume.”

According to B.C.’s Restart Plan, the series of steps are designed to protect people and ensure that the province can come back from COVID-19 stronger than before.

Phase 1 (Where B.C. is at right now)

Essential Services Operating During COVID-19:

Essential health and health services

Law enforcement, public safety, first responders and emergency response personnel

Vulnerable population service providers

Critical infrastructure

Food and agriculture service providers

Transportation

Industry and manufacturing

Sanitation

Communications and information technology

Financial institutions

Other non-health essential service providers

Industries that were designated as essential services developed safe operation plans in consultation with WorkSafeBC and in compliance with the public health orders issued by the Provincial Health Officer.

Phase 2 (Mid-May onwards)

Under enhanced protocols:

Restoration of health services

Re-scheduling elective surgery

Medically related services:

Dentistry, physiotherapy, registered massage therapy, and chiropractors

Physical therapy, speech therapy, and similar services

Retail sector

Hair salons, barbers, and other personal service establishments

In-person counselling

Restaurants, cafes, and pubs (with sufficient distancing measures)

Museums, art galleries, and libraries

Office-based worksites

Recreation and sports

Parks, beaches, and outdoor spaces

Child care

Phase 3 (June to September)

If transmission rates remain low or in decline, under enhanced protocols:

Hotels and Resorts (June 2020)

Parks – broader reopening, including some overnight camping (June 2020)

Film industry – beginning with domestic productions (June/July 2020)

Select entertainment – movies and symphony, but not large concerts (July 2020)

Post-secondary education – with mix of online and in-class (September 2020)

K-12 education – with only a partial return this school year (September 2020)

Phase 4 (To be determined)

Conditional on at least one of the following: wide vaccination, “community” immunity, broad successful treatments

Activities requiring large gatherings, such as:

Conventions

Live audience professional sports

Concerts

International tourism

The timing of a safe restart of night clubs, casinos and bars is a more complicated consideration. As with other sectors, industry associations will be expected to develop safe operations plans, for review, that are in keeping with Public Health and Safety Guidelines, as well as WorkSafeBC.

