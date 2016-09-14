  • Community Announcement
    • Will also take part in Fight for $15 petition campaign petition blitz,

    3:00 pm Metrotown Skytrain Station

    Vancouver – BC Federation of Labour President Irene Lanzinger will be available Thursday to comment on the small increase in BC’s minimum wage that comes into effect tomorrow.

     

    For Lower Mainland media, she will also hold an availability session Thursday at 10:15 am at the Maritime Labour Centre, 1880 Triumph St., Vancouver.

     

    Thursday afternoon, Lanzinger will join a team of volunteers at two events to petition for support for the Federation’s Fight for $15 campaign for a higher minimum wage that will lift 500,000 BC workers out of poverty.

     

    The first event takes place at the Metrotown Skytrain station from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

     

    The second is at the Surrey Central Skytrain station from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

