Canada caring for caregivers – Launching 2 new pilots: Home Child Care Provider and Home Support Worker

  • June 22, 2019
    • Toronto – Canada is caring for its caregivers by launching 2 new pilots that will help caregivers who come to this country make it their permanent home.

    The Home Child Care Provider and Home Support Worker pilots will open for applications on June 18, 2019, replacing the expiring Caring for Children and Caring for People with High Medical Needs pilots.

    Caregivers will now only receive a work permit if they have a job offer in Canada and meet standard criteria for economic immigration programs. Once working in Canada, caregivers will be able to begin gaining the required 2 years of Canadian work experience to apply for permanent residence.

    Through these new pilots, caregivers will also benefit from:
    • occupation-specific work permits, rather than employer-specific, to allow for a fast change of employers when necessary;
    • open work permits and/or study permits for the caregivers’ immediate family, to help families come to Canada together; and
    • a clear transition from temporary to permanent status, to ensure that once caregivers have met the work experience requirement, they will be able to become permanent residents quickly.

    These new pilots provide caregivers from abroad and their families with a clear, direct pathway to permanent residence.

    Canada is committed to improving life for immigrants and supporting jobs for the middle class. Infographic: How do the new caregiver programs work?
    (info.IRCC@cic.gc.ca)

