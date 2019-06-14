CANADA PLACE ANNOUNCES ENTERTAINMENT AND ACTIVITIES FOR 32st ANNUAL EVENT CANADA DAY CELEBRATION

Vancouver, B.C.: Canada Place today announced the diverse and fun-filled lineup of entertainment and activities that will make the 32nd annual Canada Day at Canada Place on July 1st the largest Canada Day celebration outside the nation’s capital.

“What a spectacular spot to hold Canada Day celebrations! I encourage all British Columbians to express their national pride and take in the festivities at Canada Place with family and friends,” said the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism. “July 1st is a special day that gives us the opportunity to celebrate our country and strengthen the ties that unite us.”

With Vancouver’s majestic North Shore Mountains as its backdrop, the stunning waterfront venue will include the indoor and outdoor spaces at Canada Place, Jack Poole Plaza and surrounding city streets.

Canada’s 152nd birthday party will feature a full day of festivities, great food, family fun and fireworks that will celebrate our nation’s values, innovation and diversity. Getting things under way at 9:30 a.m. is the traditional Citizenship Ceremony that will welcome 60 new Canadians to our multicultural family. The ceremony is open to the public and all are invited to attend as a way to reaffirm your citizenship. At 11:00 a.m., all zones and exhibits will open with great entertainment and activities for guests of all ages. The performance stages will begin at 12:00 p.m. Event highlights will include:

• Daytime event performances: Featuring terrific musical acts and dance performances that reflect the talent and diversity of Canada itself, with DiRTY RADiO, Old Soul Rebel, Bitterly Divine, Marieme and many more.

• Main Stage headliner Delhi 2 Dublin: Canada’s popular world music group burst onto the music scene in 2007 when they played Canada Day in Ottawa to a national TV audience. This year, they’re celebrating the nation’s birthday at home with their joyful and supercharged brand of “Subcontinental Pop” that blends South Asian roots, high-level folk, alternative-pop and electronic beats.

• Coast Capital Savings Youth Zone & Stage: Located on the North Point of Canada Place, this zone will feature a lineup of fantastic music from artists including headliner DiRTY RADiO.

• Canadian Forces Zone (Hall B): Incredible displays and interactive exhibits that honour Canada’s Army, Navy, and Air Force.

• Innovation Zone (Ballrooms A, B & C): The Innovation Zone provides a peek into the future through displays, exhibits, and inspirational talks from some of the most interesting and forward-thinking organizations around.

• Kids’ Zone (Hall A): New for this year, the Kids’ Zone will feature a ton of activities to keep the kids entertained. Featuring emcee and music by Rock’N’Beau, a pop-up planetarium, basketball and soccer “drills & skills,” mini performances from Theatre Under the Stars and a mascot dance-off at 3:00 p.m.!

• Picnic Plaza: Parks Canada “Learn to Camp” activity, axe throwing, buskers and family-friendly activities.

• Food trucks: Experience the great multi-cultural tastes of Canada.

• Fireworks: Vancouver’s only two-barge simultaneous pyrotechnic extravaganza, viewable from Vancouver’s waterfront and the North Shore, with tickets (and best viewing) available at the family-friendly Fireworks Viewing Zone. Proceeds from ticket sales go to Strathcona Community Centre’s Food Security for Children program.

“This year’s Canada Day at Canada Place lineup offers something for everyone in a family-friendly atmosphere that’s entertaining and fun,” says Gillian Behnke, community relations and events manager at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. ”We look forward to welcoming everyone at Canada Place to celebrate all the wonderful things that make Canada such a special place to call home.”

All zones and activities will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and the performance stages open at 12:00 p.m. A great variety of food trucks will be onsite for Canada Day at Canada Place and they’ll remain open until 10:30 p.m. to feed spectators getting ready for the start of the popular Canada Day Fireworks Show that runs from 10:30 p.m. to 10:50 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...