Celebrate spring at the Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival

  March 26, 2018
  • Community Announcement
    • Richmond, BC – The second annual Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival will re-awaken our community to the beginning of spring on April 8 at Garry Point Park. The park is home to 255 Akebono Cherry Trees planted by the B.C. Wakayama Kenjin Kai (Association) with the support of the City. The cherry trees will create a stunning frame for a day of nature, culture and community.

    Cherry trees blossom The cycle of life renews Springtime has arrived!

    “Last April, in spite of a strong and gusting westerly wind, … the first Cherry Blossom Festival in Richmond, hosted by the B.C. Wakayama Kenjin Kai, was successful in introducing the audience to experience an authentic cherry blossom festival as celebrated in Japan,” said event organizer, Jim Tanaka. “It is hoped that a grove of 255 Akebono Cherry Trees will not only bring the seed of enjoyment, but become part of the essence of the quality of life for our diversified island community and the visitors for years to come.”

    Tanaka added that Mary Hirano, the event co-organizer, chose harmony as the theme of this year’s festival, to bring the diversified community together, to reconnect with old friends, meet new ones and rekindle the sense of community.

    This free public event will take place on Sunday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come and view the beautiful cherry blossoms on display, take part in cultural demonstrations, enjoy local eats and be amazed by the performances by local Taiko drum group and dancers.

     For more information about the Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival, visit www.richmond.ca/cherryblossom.

