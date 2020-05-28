Churches and Places of Worship Reopens

As businesses and schools reopen after two months of closed doors, churches and places or worship will be open again for services to their faithful. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver came out with a set of guidelines for their parishes regarding the celebration of Masses from May 31st onward, with a limited number of parishioners attending, as the province puts a cap on fifty persons in total per Mass. The stringent set of guidelines follows all sanitation protocols called for by the BC Health Ministry for those who will attend Mass in the church, while those who remain at home will still be able to watch live-streamed Masses on television and the internet.

The Muslim Medical Association and the Canadian Council of Imams which cancelled Friday worship services for Muslims at the beginning of the Covid – 19 gathering restrictions are also looking at reopening their mosques with the limited numbers that the Health Ministry has pegged for all gatherings. For Muslims, Fridays are days as solemn as Sundays for Roman Catholics, as they worship at their mosques on this day.

Other places of worship are also reopening slowly, following the regulations of the Health Ministry of gatherings of people less than fifty persons in number.

