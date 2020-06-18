City of Surrey resumes issuing permits for outdoor sport facilities

The City of Surrey will resume issuing permits for outdoor sport facility bookings effective today, June 17. Surrey’s outdoor sport facilities that are available for permitting include 15 artificial turf fields, 101 sports fields, 95 ball diamonds, 3 running tracks, 6 volleyball courts and 5 lacrosse boxes.

“The camaraderie and friendships that are intrinsic to team sports have been put on hold as we fight COVID-19,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “However, the collective progress we have made to flatten the curve means that the City of Surrey can resume issuing permits for our outdoor sports facilities. While I am very pleased that we can take this step, it is important that all participants, sport groups and teams follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines before, during and after play.”

All local sport organizations who have COVID-19 safety plans in place that have been approved by their applicable governing body may contact the City at 604-501-5174 or BookaField@surrey.ca to obtain a permit.

Visitors and sport groups are reminded to help keep outdoor sport facilities open by staying home if sick, staying 2 metres apart from others, practicing individual skills and cleaning hands and equipment often. Small groups of residents, including adults and children, playing informally are requested to give way to organized play where the participating teams and individuals are operating with a valid permit.

The decision to reopen these services is aligned with Phase Two of the British Columbia Re-Start Plan, emphasizing outdoor recreation spaces as a safe environment, and stressing “appropriate personal hygiene practices before, during and after outdoor play”.

Like this: Like Loading...