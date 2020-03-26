Consulate Advisory: Temporary Suspension of Consular Services from the Consulate General of Republic of the Philippines Vancouver
From the desk of Honourable Senator Yonah Martin OTTAWA, ON – The Senate of Canada convened an emergency sitting to debate the government’s $82 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill: COVID-19 Emergency Response Act. The bill was adopted in both Houses and then granted Royal Assent. “Urgent action is needed to ...
Simple steps to prevent Coronavirus: 1.Wash your hands with water and soap for 20 seconds. 2.Avoid touching your eyes,nose and mouth with unwashed hands. 3.STAY HOME! 4.Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. 5.Feeling sick? Call 8.1.1 Related
Canada has not seen a situation like the coronavirus pandemic since World War II. And just as our country did in that war, we must have everyone doing everything possible to win against a deadly enemy that we cannot see. You do not want to get this virus. Healthy ...
Mga kababayan, Sama-sama nating labanan ang pag-kalat ng COVID-19! Let us work together to stop the spread of COVID-19! Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are in the frontlines working to keep our loved ones and our communities safe. We are the nurses attending to patients in the ...