COVID- 19 Updates from the City of Vancouver

We are continuing to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic across the city and recognize that many in our communities are facing challenges related to this crisis. Our work focuses on efforts to help our residents and keep Vancouver safe. Here’s what’s happened recently:

KEY UPDATES:

City speaks out on increased racism during pandemic

At the start of Asian Heritage Month on May 1, the City reaffirmed its commitment to anti-racism, antidiscrimination, diversity and inclusion. The pandemic has triggered an increase in racist incidents against Asians, and everyone is encouraged to stand against prejudice and intolerant attitudes.

Property tax payment deadline delayed

Vancouver City Council has approved a delay in the 2020 payment deadline for both residential and commercial property taxes. The new tax payment deadline is September 30, 2020, moved from July 3 to help those facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parking enforcement resumes

The City resumed parking enforcement on April 30, after hearing public concerns about vehicles occupying parking spots for extended periods. Initially, the City relaxed parking enforcement as a response to lower traffic volumes and to support essential workers during the health crisis.

COMMUNITY RESOURCES: Food resources As the effects of the pandemic continue, many people and organizations are facing difficulties in accessing food. The City has compiled a list with information on how to find, grow, buy and donate food or volunteer and apply for grants.

Donations needed for essential items

The City’s Give a Hand Vancouver donation program needs urgent donations for nutritional meal supplements, baby formula and baby food, as well as diapers, pull-ups and baby wipes for organizations who help women and children in need. The program also needs take-out containers, disposable cutlery and food packaging to help with distributing free and low-cost meals in a hygienic, safe way to people in need. Donations of bottled water are also needed.

New proactive measures in the Downtown Eastside The City is taking additional steps to help ensure Downtown Eastside residents can access essential services and information, and stay safe, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Actions to meet urgent housing needs City Council has received a staff presentation on how existing vulnerabilities in Vancouver’s housing system have become serious threats during the current crisis. The presentation outlined a series of short and longterm actions that will deliver housing for those who need it most, and help to recalibrate the housing system so that we are better prepared for the future.

Free bike share for essential workers Mobi by Shaw Go, in partnership with the City of Vancouver, is providing COVID-19 essential service employees with a free 90-day pass to use the Mobi bicycles. Cycling continues to be a fast and convenient way to get around while maintaining safe physical distancing from others.

Thank you to our communities

Vancouver businesses and residents continue to support local communities hit hardest by the pandemic. The Give a Hand program has received numerous donations of food and supplies. We’re grateful to everyone contributing such as Power of Threee, three sisters from Vancouver’s Filipino community, who are providing COVID-19 care packages with food and sanitary products directly to those in need.

ADDITIONAL UPDATES: Golf courses and VanDusen reopen The Vancouver Park Board reopened Fraserview and McCleery golf courses and VanDusen Botanical Garden on May 1. The sites will operate with new physical distancing procedures for users and staff to ensure a safe experience.

Watering restrictions

Annual watering restrictions are now in effect. Lawn and garden watering are allowed two days per week from May 1 to October 15 to help ensure there is enough treated water for essentials such as cooking, washing, and drinking. Watering outside of permitted times could result in a $250 fine.

Lawn watering days for residential addresses

• Even-numbered addresses: 4am – 9am on Wednesdays and Saturdays

• Odd-numbered addresses: 4am – 9am on Thursdays and Sundays

Lawn watering days for non-residential addresses

• Even-numbered addresses 1 – 6 am on Mondays; 4 – 9 am on Fridays

• Odd-numbered addresses: 1 – 6 am on Tuesdays; 4 – 9 am on Fridays

West Georgia Water Main Upgrades

The West Georgia water main upgrades have been completed. The work replaced water mains that were almost 100 years old with new water mains that will provide a more resilient water network.

Online dashboard

The City has released an online dashboard that tracks our emergency response and efforts to curb to the spread of COVID-19. The dashboard tracks categories that include: supporting public health orders; travel; childcare for essential workers; homelessness and low-income housing; food access; and community contributions.

Stay updated on what’s happening

We appreciate there is a lot of information circulating at this time, and not all of it is coming from verified sources. All of our updates will be noted within our news releases, on our website, and our verified social feeds.

