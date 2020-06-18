DSBIA donates 600 kids craft kits for Virtual Surrey Canada Day

    • Surrey, BC – In partnership with the Downtown Surrey BIA, complimentary Canada Day themed craft kits for up to 600 families will be available for pick up to encourage kids to participate in the kid’s craft segment of this year’s virtual Canada Day celebration. The kids’ craft segment will take place during Virtual Surrey Canada Day’s Family Hour from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on July 1, broadcasted on Facebook and YouTube Live.

    “I would like to thank the Downtown Surrey BIA for its donation and helping us make programming interactive for kids and families this year,” said Mary Rukavina, Special Events and Film Manager at the City of Surrey. “Family Hour, which includes entertainment for kids and seniors, is a great way for kids, parents and seniors to connect and share memories together.”

    Each kit will include four activities chosen from a variety of crafts including a Canada Day necklace, noisemaker, rainbow, butterfly, windsock, headband and maple leaf hand cut out. Families can pick up their complimentary craft supplies on June 24 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the BIA office in Cloverdale, and on June 24 to June 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Central City Community Desk.

    New to the virtual event, viewers can expect to see special guest greetings from Canadian Olympic athletes, members of Surrey sports teams from the BC Lions and Surrey Eagles, alongside local television and radio celebrities. The event will also see performances by Grammy award-winning indie-singer Alex Cuba and Play at Home Surrey winner Raincity.

    Additionally, residents of Surrey and across the Lower Mainland are invited to participate in the virtual celebrations by sending in photos or short videos on three Canada Day themes including Share Your Love for Canada, Sing ‘O Canada, or give a short “Happy Canada Day” greeting. Each submission will be entered to win a $200 gift card for participating Surrey Store to Door businesses and have a chance to be featured in the broadcast. Those submitting content can do so by posting on Facebook or Instagram using the campaign hashtags #SurreyCanadaDay or by emailing specialevents@surrey.ca.

    Virtual Surrey Canada Day, presented by Coast Capital Savings, takes place on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 broadcasted on Facebook and YouTube Live. Programming begins at 10:30 a.m. for kids and seniors, with a 6:00 p.m. evening show.  For more information please visit surrey.ca/canadaday

     

     

