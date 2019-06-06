Filipino Heritage Month/Independence Day celebrations

Filipino Heritage Month is being celebrated across Canada for the first time in June this year.

The celebration follows the designation by Parliament of June as Filipino Heritage Month on a nationwide basis.

June of 2019 also marks the 121st anniversary of Philippine Independence.

Here in Metro Vancouver, the celebration of Filipino Heritage Month kicked off with the raising of the Philippine flag at the Filipino Plaza near the Nanaimo SkyTrain Station in Vancouver last June 1.

The flag raising event started at 10:00am. Guests include from the Philippine Consulate office, MP Don Davies of Vancouver Kingsway and the different heads of the Filipino associations.

The United Filipino Canadian Associations in B.C. (UFCABC) is spearheaded the event, and two others occasions.

Another highlight of the celebrations is a formal gala organized by UFCABC on June 15 at the Westin Bayshore in Vancouver.

The theme of the gala night is Circa Manila 1900s. The event starts at 5:30pm. Special guests are Mario Subeldia, Filipino designer from Taiwan, who will have his mini runway show, artists Ray-An Fuentes and Sheryn Regis.

A public event in Downtown Vancouver caps UFCABC’s package, with Pista ng Bayan at the North Plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Pista ng Bayan will be held on June 29, starting at 9:30 am. Specials guest will be GMA’s artist Dingdong Dantes. There will be a singing contest and performances from different groups.

Also on June 15, the Philippine consulate general is organizing a food and travel fair in Downtown Vancouver.

Called Proudly Philippines, the fair will be held at the Robson Square, from 10:00am to 5:30pm.

Also on the same date, there is the Philippine Street Food Block Party on 900 Block of E 40th Avenue from 12:00 noon to 4:00pm for the benefit of Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

Fellow Fil-Canadians in Victoria will also have their celebration on June 15 at the Centennial Square in Victoria City Hall.

On June 8, DriveCo Motors is holding its first annual Filipino client appreciation. The event will be held at 688 Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam starting at 12:00 noon.

North Vancouver’s celebration, Philippine Day Festival will be on June 8-9 at the Waterfront Park.

Over in the Fraser Valley, the Filipino community will also have their heritage and Independence Day celebration on June 8.

In Richmond, they will have also the flag raising ceremony to start at 9:00 am.

The Fraser Valley’s Pinoy Heritage Festival 2019 will be held at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford, starting at 9:00 am

In Surrey, the Surrey Filipino Canadian Association of B.C. (SFCABC) is organizing a major celebration.

The Filipino Heritage Festival will be held on June 22 and June 23 at Surrey City Hall Civic Plaza. Special guest rock artist is Ms. Yeng Constantino, sponsored by TFC.

