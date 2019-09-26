FortisBC maintains low natural gas rates for the remainder of the year

SURREY, B.C.– FortisBC has received regulatory approval from the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) to maintain the cost of natural gas and propane rates for all customers for the period of October 1 to December 31, 2019.

“With over one million natural gas customers and more than half of British Columbian homes using natural gas, it remains a popular and affordable choice,” said Dennis Swanson, FortisBC’s vice-president of energy supply and resource development. “We do not mark up the cost of gas, so our customers pay what we pay and since the cost remains low for us, it means we can pass these savings along to our customers.”

FortisBC’s natural gas is about one-third to one-half of the cost of other energy options like electricity for heating homes. With the cost of gas staying so low, those considering connecting to natural gas have a great window of opportunity to lower their energy bills.

As of October 1, 2019:

Mainland & Vancouver Island (including North and South Interior)

There is no change to the current approved cost of natural gas rate, which remains at $1.549 per gigajoule (GJ).

This rate has remained steady for seven consecutive quarters (since January 2018).

Fort Nelson

There is no change to the current approved cost of natural gas rate, which remains at $1.048 per GJ.

This rate remains steady for the second consecutive quarter.

Revelstoke

There is no change to the current approved cost of propane rate, which remains at $9.448 per GJ.

This rate remains steady for the second consecutive quarter.

FortisBC is regulated by the BCUC and applies for rate reviews every quarter. The next review for natural gas and propane costs will be in December 2019, taking effect at the beginning of 2020.

For more information about rates, visit: fortisbc.com/rates .

