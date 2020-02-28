HIRING ANNOUNCEMENT: Consulate General of the Republic of the Philippines Vancouver

NOW HIRING: One Project Term Personnel for Overseas Voter (OV) Registration for the 2020 Philippine Presidential Elections

Responsibilities:

I. Promote OV Registration – Assist with information dissemination – Increase awareness of the ongoing OV registration through promotional activities and events – Answer queries regarding OV registration

II. Update Database of Overseas Registered Voters – Encode names and contact details of Filipino registrants – Maintain updated addresses of registered voters – Assist OV registrants in accomplishing forms

III. Support the Consulate’s OV Registration Team – Assist in preparing materials and equipment relating to OV registration – Manage Consulate’s dedicated email for OV-related matters – Provide other OV-related services, as required

The contract will be for a duration of three (3) months only, but may be renewed depending on performance and need. Work hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Mondays to Fridays, except during holidays observed by the Consulate General.

Qualifications:  Must be a Filipino national of legal age;  Must have legal status to work in Canada;  Must be a registered overseas voter in Vancouver;  Must have excellent interpersonal and communication skills; and  Must be computer literate.

Interested applicants may submit their letter of application by email to vancouverpcg@telus.net, along with copies of their resume, valid Philippine passport (data page), and proof of status in Canada, by 24 February 2020.

