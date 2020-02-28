HIRING ANNOUNCEMENT: Consulate General of the Republic of the Philippines Vancouver

  • joelcastro.com
  • February 28, 2020
  • Community Announcement
  • Page Views 154

    • NOW HIRING: One Project Term Personnel for Overseas Voter (OV) Registration for the 2020 Philippine Presidential Elections

    Responsibilities:

    I. Promote OV Registration – Assist with information dissemination – Increase awareness of the ongoing OV registration through promotional activities and events – Answer queries regarding OV registration

    II. Update Database of Overseas Registered Voters – Encode names and contact details of Filipino registrants – Maintain updated addresses of registered voters – Assist OV registrants in accomplishing forms

    III. Support the Consulate’s OV Registration Team – Assist in preparing materials and equipment relating to OV registration – Manage Consulate’s dedicated email for OV-related matters – Provide other OV-related services, as required

    The contract will be for a duration of three (3) months only, but may be renewed depending on performance and need. Work hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Mondays to Fridays, except during holidays observed by the Consulate General.

    Qualifications:  Must be a Filipino national of legal age;  Must have legal status to work in Canada;  Must be a registered overseas voter in Vancouver;  Must have excellent interpersonal and communication skills; and  Must be computer literate.

    Interested applicants may submit their letter of application by email to vancouverpcg@telus.net, along with copies of their resume, valid Philippine passport (data page), and proof of status in Canada, by 24 February 2020.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Jawo leads Pinoys’ return to ’68 Games

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 28 February 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      HIRING ANNOUNCEMENT: Consulate General of the Republic of the Philippines Vancouver

      NOW HIRING: One Project Term Personnel for Overseas Voter (OV) Registration for the 2020 Philippine Presidential Elections Responsibilities: I. Promote OV Registration – Assist with information dissemination – Increase awareness of the ongoing OV registration through promotional activities and events – Answer queries regarding OV registration II. Update Database ...

    • 28 February 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      Jawo leads Pinoys’ return to ’68 Games

      The Philippines’ 49-athlete contingent, sent to carry the country’s colors in the first Olympic Games held in Latin America, failed to take advantage of the momentum of featherweight boxer Anthony Villanueva’s silver medal heroics four years back in Rome, returning home empty handed anew. This, despite the presence of ...

    • 28 February 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      Women’s Global Strike 2020 – If women stop, the world stops

      On International Working Women’s Day (IWWD), March 8, 2020, we are calling on all working class women to join the Global Women’s Strike. On this day, we are going to: 1) Withdraw from or slow down our formal (paid or compensated) work and care (domestic or reproductive) work where ...

    • 28 February 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      Statistics Canada data shows largest three-year reduction in Canadian history

      The Government of Canada is committed to growing the middle class and helping those working hard to join it. The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, today welcomed the results of the 2018 Canadian Income Survey. The survey found that over 1 million Canadians have ...

    • 27 February 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      B.C. to track origins and spread of new coronavirus with genomic technology

      VANCOUVER, British Columbia — With funding from Genome BC, the BC Centre for Disease Control’s (BCCDC) Public Health Laboratory will be able to identify where new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in BC are coming from and monitor any spread in the community. While the risk of disease ...

    %d bloggers like this: