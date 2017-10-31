Inaugural Provincial Summit on Aging to be held at Surrey City Hall

  October 31, 2017
    • Media Advisory    

    Surrey BC – Members of the media are invited to attend the inaugural Provincial Summit on Aging on November 2nd and 3rd. The City of Surrey, in partnership with the United Way of the Lower Mainland, United Way’s Better at Home Program, Raising the Profile ProjectBC Ministry of Health, the Active Aging Research Team from the Centre for Hip Health and Mobility at the University of British Columbia, and the BC Recreation and Parks Associationis hosting the event at Surrey City Hall.

    The Summit goals are to raise the profile and increase the capacity of Community-Based Seniors Services (CBSS) – which includes non-profit leaders and municipal seniors’ service providers – to deliver health promotion and prevention programming that supports seniors’ independence, resilience, and social connectedness.

    The Summit will close with an address from the BC Seniors Advocate, Isobel Mackenzie. Attendees from across BC will include Executive Directors of Community-Based Seniors’ Services (CBSS) organizations, provincial organizations that support CBSS, community foundations, the private sector, municipal and provincial government representatives, seniors who are community leaders, and researchers working on seniors’ wellness initiatives.

    Date:                     November 2 & 3, 2017

    Keynote address: November 3rd

     Speaker: Isobel Mackenzie, Seniors Advocate, Province of British Columbia

    Time: 3:00-3:20PM

    Location:              Surrey City Hall Atrium & Council Chambers

                                 13450 104th Avenue

                                 Surrey, BC

     

    For up to date information on the Provincial Summit on Aging,

    please visit: http://www.seniorsraisingtheprofile.ca/gatherings/provincial-summit/


    Media inquiries:

    Oliver Lum

    Communcations Manager

    Office of the Mayor

    City of Surrey

    604.591.4519

    owlum@surrey.ca

    • 31 October 2017
