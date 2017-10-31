Inaugural Provincial Summit on Aging to be held at Surrey City Hall

Media Advisory

Surrey BC – Members of the media are invited to attend the inaugural Provincial Summit on Aging on November 2nd and 3rd. The City of Surrey, in partnership with the United Way of the Lower Mainland, United Way’s Better at Home Program, Raising the Profile Project, BC Ministry of Health, the Active Aging Research Team from the Centre for Hip Health and Mobility at the University of British Columbia, and the BC Recreation and Parks Associationis hosting the event at Surrey City Hall.

The Summit goals are to raise the profile and increase the capacity of Community-Based Seniors Services (CBSS) – which includes non-profit leaders and municipal seniors’ service providers – to deliver health promotion and prevention programming that supports seniors’ independence, resilience, and social connectedness.

The Summit will close with an address from the BC Seniors Advocate, Isobel Mackenzie. Attendees from across BC will include Executive Directors of Community-Based Seniors’ Services (CBSS) organizations, provincial organizations that support CBSS, community foundations, the private sector, municipal and provincial government representatives, seniors who are community leaders, and researchers working on seniors’ wellness initiatives.

Date: November 2 & 3, 2017

Keynote address: November 3rd

Speaker: Isobel Mackenzie, Seniors Advocate, Province of British Columbia

Time: 3:00-3:20PM

Location: Surrey City Hall Atrium & Council Chambers

13450 104th Avenue

Surrey, BC

For up to date information on the Provincial Summit on Aging,

please visit: http://www.seniorsraisingtheprofile.ca/gatherings/provincial-summit/



Media inquiries:

Oliver Lum

Communcations Manager

Office of the Mayor

City of Surrey

604.591.4519

owlum@surrey.ca

