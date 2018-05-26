International Swimming Events About to Make a Splash in Surrey

  • joelcastro.com
  • May 26, 2018
  • Community Announcement
  • Page Views 50

    • ﻿Espoir Canadian Championships and FINA Artistic Swimming World Series come to Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex﻿

    Surrey, BC – The City of Surrey will welcome the Espoir Canadian Championships and FINA Artistic Swimming World Series at Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex from May 30 to June 2.

    Drawing international attention to Surrey, the events will bring approximately 400 athletes from seven provinces and eight countries including: Austria, Canada, France, Japan, Korea, Serbia, Ukraine and the USA.

    “Hosting the Espoir Canadian Championships and FINA Artistic Swimming World Series strategically aligns with our objectives to advance City of Surrey as a leader in the sport tourism industry,” said Mayor Linda Hepner. “Our state-of-the-art facilities not only provide recreation services to Surrey’s residents, but also continue to attract world class sporting events.”

    The City of Surrey, in partnership with Tourism Surrey, aims to maximize both economic benefits and sport development opportunities for Surrey residents and businesses.

    “We look forward to welcoming these major sporting events,” added Mayor Hepner. “This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our aquatic facilities on a global scale.”

    The Espoir Canadian Championships will be broadcast internationally through Synchro Canada’s website at www.synchro.ca/espoir2018. The FINA Artistic Swimming World Series will be webcast through FINA’s pay-per-use platform, www.finatv.live/en.

    For more information and ticket sales, visit www.synchro.ca.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Fortune prefers intense training program for Pacquiao

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 26 May 2018
      10 hours ago No comment

      International Swimming Events About to Make a Splash in Surrey

      ﻿Espoir Canadian Championships and FINA Artistic Swimming World Series come to Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex﻿ Surrey, BC – The City of Surrey will welcome the Espoir Canadian Championships and FINA Artistic Swimming World Series at Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex from May 30 to June 2. Drawing international ...

    • 26 May 2018
      12 hours ago No comment

      Fortune prefers intense training program for Pacquiao

      While admitting that Filipino boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao still possesses what it takes to win another world championship, American trainer Justin Fortune wants the eight-division belt owner to undergo a shorter but more intense preparation program for his coming fight with Argentine World Boxing champ Lucas Matthysse. Pacquao will ...

    • 26 May 2018
      14 hours ago No comment

      TFC at the Movies releases the Visual Masterpiece “Kasal” (The Wedding) to Audiences Worldwide

      Love triangles have existed since time immemorial. Film and literature have had their fair share of memorable, sometimes notorious, (love triangles), from Elizabeth Bennet, George Wickham, and Fitzwilliam Darcy of Pride and Prejudice; Ben Braddock, Elaine Robinson, and Mrs. Robinson of The Graduate; to The Hunger Games’ Katniss, Peeta ...

    • 25 May 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Why did coach Ty Lue benched Korver in Cavs’Game 5 loss to Celts?

      By EDDIE G. ALINEA Days after seeing Cleveland face elimination, debate on why Cavaliers’ coach Lue benched the Cavs’ third best player Kyle Korver most of Game 5 where Boston took a 96-83 win and went ahead, 3-2, in their best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference finals continued. The victory, which ...

    • 24 May 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Canada’s passport 5th most powerful in the world; Philippines ranked 70th

      A global ranking of passports has Japan in first place providing Japanese citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to a record total of 189 destinations. The ranking was released by the Henley & Partners, a global leader in residence and citizenship planning, on May 22. Called the Henley Passport Index, ...

    %d bloggers like this: