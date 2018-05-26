International Swimming Events About to Make a Splash in Surrey

﻿Espoir Canadian Championships and FINA Artistic Swimming World Series come to Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex﻿

Surrey, BC – The City of Surrey will welcome the Espoir Canadian Championships and FINA Artistic Swimming World Series at Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex from May 30 to June 2.

Drawing international attention to Surrey, the events will bring approximately 400 athletes from seven provinces and eight countries including: Austria, Canada, France, Japan, Korea, Serbia, Ukraine and the USA.

“Hosting the Espoir Canadian Championships and FINA Artistic Swimming World Series strategically aligns with our objectives to advance City of Surrey as a leader in the sport tourism industry,” said Mayor Linda Hepner. “Our state-of-the-art facilities not only provide recreation services to Surrey’s residents, but also continue to attract world class sporting events.”

The City of Surrey, in partnership with Tourism Surrey, aims to maximize both economic benefits and sport development opportunities for Surrey residents and businesses.

“We look forward to welcoming these major sporting events,” added Mayor Hepner. “This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our aquatic facilities on a global scale.”

The Espoir Canadian Championships will be broadcast internationally through Synchro Canada’s website at www.synchro.ca/espoir2018. The FINA Artistic Swimming World Series will be webcast through FINA’s pay-per-use platform, www.finatv.live/en.

For more information and ticket sales, visit www.synchro.ca.

Like this: Like Loading...