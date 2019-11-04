Mable Elmore 10th Year Anniversary celebration

Congratulations to MLA Mable Elmore on her 10th Year Anniversary of being MLA

On her speech Mable said “It’s ten years, yeah, let’s keep going. It is very humbling to be here and I’m so happy and wanted to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to come and join the celebration for my 10 years!”

Among those present were the different leaders and members in the Filipino/Canadian community – UFCABC, Circulo Pampangueno, Grupo Ilocano, UP Alumni of BC, Adamson Alumni of BC, FilCan organizations in Surrey, Migrante BC, Pinoy Pride Vancouver, Caregivers Connect from Helping House and Filipino Community of Victoria BC.

Like this: Like Loading...