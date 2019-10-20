Share

  • 20 October 2019
    Movie Review: Where’s my Roy Cohn?

    Say what you will. Donald Trump and his going’s on easily outweighs the Canadian election and our dull as doughnuts so-called would be leaders. To some that may be a good thing. Learn all about the man who made Donald who he is today ( apart from his father) ...

  • 20 October 2019
    FYM Foundation gives urgently-needed humanitarian aid to storm-hit Bahamas

    2019 Oct 10: As part of its ever-expanding global effort to assist in various areas of the world, the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC), through its humanitarian arm, Felix Y. Manalo Foundation flexed its extensive network of volunteers, logistics, and resources to give crucial aid to those affected by Hurricane ...

  • 20 October 2019
    ONEFILCOOP A Decade of Service!

    Anniversary Dinner/Dance and Recognition Night on Nov 2, 2019, Saturday at Kensington Community Center. See you there! Related

  • 20 October 2019
    Maging Isang Botante October 21st! Elect Will Davis New Westminster – Burnaby

    Choose forward!!! Maging isang botante ngayong taon para kay Will Davis… Related

  • 11 October 2019
    RICHARD, SARAH TO TAKE VIEWERS ON THEIR WEDDING JOURNEY

    Details on their wedding to be revealed on various ABS-CBN shows… Fans are invited to Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati’s journey to forever as the showbiz couple will soon appear in various ABS-CBN shows and other Kapamilya multimedia platforms to reveal details about their much-anticipated wedding in March 2020. ...

