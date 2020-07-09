Share

  • 09 July 2020
    Cinemalaya announces short film finalists

    The Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival has recently unveiled the 10 finalists who will compete in the Short Film Category in this year’s edition of the annual fest. The finalists are: Ang Gasgas na Plaka ni Lolo Bert by Janina Gacosta and Cheska Marfori; Ang Pagpakalma sa Unos (To ...

  • 09 July 2020
    Dr. Gloria Samosa and team start term with Rotary Club Vancouver Mountainview

    A new team has started its term at the helm of the Rotary Club Vancouver Mountainview, the first Filipino Rotary club in Canada. Dr. Gloria Samosa and officers began their term on July 1, 2020. “I’m looking forward of seeing you all more often as we, Rotarians , open ...

  • 09 July 2020
    Max Collins, Pancho Magno welcome first child

    Celebrity couple Max Collins and Pancho Magno have welcomed their first child. Celebrity couple Max Collins and Pancho Magno have welcomed their first child. The actress shared the news by posting on Instagram Wednesday a picture of their newborn baby, whom they named Skye. “Good morning, my Skye,” she ...

  • 09 July 2020
    ‘I have found my forever’: Maritoni Fernandez gets married at 51

    Actress Maritoni Fernandez took to social media to reveal that she has tied the knot with her partner, Mon Dayrit. Actress Maritoni Fernandez took to social media to reveal that she has tied the knot with her partner, Mon Dayrit. The two married in a civil ceremony on Tuesday, ...

  • 09 July 2020
    Pinay Wins 88 Supermarket Raffle

    88 Supermarket celebrated Canada Day with its 2020 Giveaway promotions. Apart from gift cards worth $888 and $88 each, the store gave away a Toyota Corolla LE 2020. Winning the car was Annabel Domingo Gabriel of Vancouver, who was so happy that she came to the store right away ...

