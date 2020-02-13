Mental health is health and Psychologists can help – Psychology Month

  • February 13, 2020
  • Community Announcement
    • VANCOUVER, British Columbia — February marks Psychology Month in British Columbia, an annual campaign that raises awareness about the role of psychology in shaping mentally healthy communities. The BC Psychological Association (BCPA) is hosting 21 free public presentations across Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and Vancouver Island throughout the month of February. 

    Each of the talks will be facilitated by a Registered Psychologist with topics ranging from stress and its impact on mental and physical health, managing anxiety, mindfulness, helping children chase away worry, time management, how to upgrade relationships in our disconnected world, and many more. 

    The Mental Health Commission of Canada notes that mental illnesses and problems affect one in five Canadians in any given year – regardless of age, background, or geographical location.

    Mental health problems have a high economic cost (estimated to be $51 billion per year) and take an even greater human toll. Mental health is more than the absence of illness – it is a resource that gives us the capacity to enjoy life and deal with challenges.

    “Mental illness does not discriminate – anyone can experience mental illness, and the burden of untreated mental illness can have negative effects on families, the economy and the health care system,” says Alexina Picard, Operations Manager of the BC Psychological Association. “Many people affected by mental illness do not know where or how to seek help. Our referral service can help connect them to a highly trained, local Registered Psychologist who can provide assessment, diagnosis and evidence-based treatment.”

    There is a growing need for mental health services and resources across Canada. The BCPA hopes the presentation series will raise awareness that effective psychological treatments exist for the vast majority of mental illnesses and identify where British Columbians can access treatment. The BCPA believes that all British Columbians deserve access to high-quality, clinically proven psychological care provided by Registered Psychologists.

    Alexina Picard adds: “We hope that Psychology Month will encourage people to think and talk about their mental health, which is why we are offering free public talks in English, Mandarin, Cantonese and Spanish across Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and the Interior.”

    *Pre-registration is required, please visit www.drkasimalmashat.com
    **Pre-registration is required, please email Lorraine.Ng@pathwaysclubhouse.com

