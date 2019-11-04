Officers of the Philippine Bicol Association of BC (PBABC) inducted for 2020-2021!

Congratulations to the new set of Officers of the Philippine Bicol Association of BC (PBABC).

Mel Abonita is the new President.

The Induction of the new set of Officers was held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at the River Rock Hotel & Casino.

PBABC OFFICERS [2020-2021]

President: MEL ABONITA

Vice Pres: ALETA BOMBASE

Secretary: ELIZABETH VALENCIANO-CRUZ

Asst Sec: MYLA BAGASBAS-MARRINIER

Treasurer: LETTY CORTEZANO-LOUIE

Asst Treas: ROBERT AZANA

PRO: CARMENCHITA ROSALES

Asst PRO: GERALDINE SUZARA

Business Manager: DANILO REYES

Asst Bus Mgr: MURIEL BONCACAS

Auditor: JUAN DUMALASA

Asst Auditor: VICTORIA TENA

Sgt at Arms: JOSE ARELLANO

Sgt at Arms: MARIO GARCHITORENA

Sgt at Arms: JOSE FERNANDO LEE [not in the picture]

Photo credit: Elizabeth Cruz

Like this: Like Loading...