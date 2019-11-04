Officers of the Philippine Bicol Association of BC (PBABC) inducted for 2020-2021!

Congratulations to the new set of Officers of the Philippine Bicol Association of BC (PBABC).
Mel Abonita is the new President.
The Induction of the new set of Officers was held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at the River Rock Hotel & Casino.
PBABC OFFICERS [2020-2021]
President: MEL ABONITA
Vice Pres: ALETA BOMBASE
Secretary: ELIZABETH VALENCIANO-CRUZ
Asst Sec: MYLA BAGASBAS-MARRINIER
Treasurer: LETTY CORTEZANO-LOUIE
Asst Treas: ROBERT AZANA
PRO: CARMENCHITA ROSALES
Asst PRO: GERALDINE SUZARA
Business Manager: DANILO REYES
Asst Bus Mgr: MURIEL BONCACAS
Auditor: JUAN DUMALASA
Asst Auditor: VICTORIA TENA
Sgt at Arms: JOSE ARELLANO
Sgt at Arms: MARIO GARCHITORENA
Sgt at Arms: JOSE FERNANDO LEE [not in the picture]
Photo credit: Elizabeth Cruz