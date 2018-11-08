Philippine Consulate Hosts Kapihan for Fil-Canadian Community

The Consulate General of the Philippines hosted its third Kapihan sa Konsulado for the Filipino-Canadian Media, to consult with the group on matters that affect the Filipinos in the community. Hosted by Consul General Maria Andrelita S. Austria, Filipino-Canadian media representatives attended the event. Notable publications and television media outfits, as well as online Fil-Canadian media present were the Reyfort Media Group, Canadian Filipino Net, Dahong Pilipino,The Philippine Journal, The Philippine Chronicle, Welnoun Media, and ABS-CBN TFC.

Fil-Canadian public service media personalities Marieton Pacheco of ABS-CBN’s TFC-Balitang America, and Rosette Correa , senior editor and host of the Philippine News Canada, a TV program aired on SHAW Multicultural Channel 4, interviewed ConGen Austria who shared her ideas on how the various media organizations and the Consulate can collaborate in addressing issues faced by the Filipino community in Metro Vancouver. The Consulate hosted the fourth Kapihan sa Konsulado with Filipino-Canadian media to solicit suggestions and explore areas for

possible cooperation.

The first Kapihan was hosted in July 2018, Vancouver with members of FILNET, an

informal network of Filipino professional and volunteer social service providers in B.C.Labor Attaché Margarita Eugenia F.Victorino conveyed her appreciation for FILNET’s

enthusiastic response to the Consulate’s invitation and her assurances of support from the

Consul Arlene T. Magno welcomed the community service providers to the second edition of the Kapihan sa Konsulado. The Consulate discussed the action points arising from the first Kapihan in July aimed at addressing the identified gaps in information dissemination, coordination and delivery of services.The community service providers participated in a group activity facilitated by POLO Vancouver that mapped out where they are located in B.C., the various services they

provide, and their target communities.Consul General Austria led the third part of the agenda with a discussion of a matrix of Filipinos in Canada and their issues, with the

objectives of determining which services are available for them and where the Philippine

Consulate can come in. As in the first meeting with the community service providers last July,

the conversations on the floor were animated and produced invaluable inputs for the

Consulate moving forward.

The Kapihan series will be held every month and is intended to be a forum where the Consulate can get to know and engage different stakeholders for a more coordinated, comprehensive and inclusive approach to carrying out its mandate.

Like this: Like Loading...