Pinay charged in Toronto for alleged remittance fraud

Mary Jane Soriano, 43, is facing four charges in an ongoing fraud Investigation by the Toronto police.

The Toronto Police Service has advised the public that Soriano was arrested.

The police alleged that between October 2016 and August 2017, a woman took money from clients, under the pretense of a money transfer business operating from EJ’s Variety at 312 Wilson Avenue.

The clients were advised the money was to be sent to the Philippines, according to the police.

The woman provided receipts to clients for the money transfers under her business name FRU Remittance, but she allegedly kept the money.

On August 31, 2017, police arrested Soriano. She was charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, and two counts of fraud under $5,000

She is scheduled to appear in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on October 19, 2017.

Toronto police are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.

Like this: Like Loading...