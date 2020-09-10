Pope Francis to resume general audiences with the public

Members of the public will be able to attend Pope Francis’ general audiences again from Sept. 2 after an almost six-month absence due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Prefecture of the Papal Household announced Aug. 26 that the pope’s general audience next Wednesday would take place “with the presence of the faithful.”

It said that audiences would be held in the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace throughout September, following advice from authorities seeking to restrict the spread of the coronavirus.

The Prefecture noted that general audiences in September would start at 9.30 a.m. local time and would be “open to all those who wish, without the need for tickets.”

Those attending will be admitted to the courtyard from 7.30 a.m. via the Bronze Doors, located under the right-hand colonnade in St. Peter’s Square.

Italy has reported 261,174 cases of COVID-19 and 35,445 related deaths as of Aug. 26, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. (CNA)

Like this: Like Loading...