Schools Re-open to Students on June 1st

  • admin
  • May 28, 2020
  • Community Announcement
  • Page Views 99

    • Schools are set to re-open on June 1, as schools and teachers set up their classrooms to accommodate the BC government’s guidelines on social distancing and sanitation and sterilization of the environment to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The in-class instruction is voluntary and will be part-time for the final few weeks of the school year, as districts continue to try and stem the spread of the virus that caused the pandemic.

    In letters, surveys, and questionnaires, assurances of social distancing and sanitizing measures are being taken into account to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, but what that will look like, precisely, is still not clear for many districts and independent schools all over the province.

    “Each school district, each school for that matter, will have different configurations of how they’ll operate in June and that will inform how we prepare for September,” Premier John Horgan said, adding he understands parents have concerns. He said the gradual reopening starting in June will pave the way for a full reopening in September, but it is important that parents feel comfortable with sending children to school before that happens.

    Officials say that the schools will look different from before COVID-19. Student numbers will be limited in schools, things like lunch breaks/pick-up/drop-off will be staggered, and parents will be required to self-check for flu-like symptoms every morning. The guidelines mean that students Grade 5 and under who choose to return will be in class 2-3 days a week, and those from Grade 6-12 will be in school one day per week.

    Other measures will include school buses with one student per seat, plexiglass separating drivers, encouraged outdoor time and avoidance of clustered activities. There will also be rigorous sanitation and cleaning procedures for schools and an increased focus on hand-washing.

    “Things will be very strict, and it needs to be,” said B.C. education minister Rob Fleming. “We also need to remember a lot of young children returning to school will have experienced stress and anxiety in their lives because of the pandemic, and it’s important kids get this type of support from schools, as well.”

    “It’s our genuine desire to make sure no one feels pressured to do it,” Horgan said, adding that the province has consulted with school boards across the province for months to ensure a uniform launch of the re-start. “I understand parents and children are anxious about going back to classrooms, and we want to assure you that we would not be making this announcement today if we felt there is an undue risk to the health and well-beings of the youngsters going into our schools and the adults.”

    Share

    Previous Story

    Churches and Places of Worship Reopens

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 28 May 2020
      21 hours ago No comment

      Schools Re-open to Students on June 1st

      Schools are set to re-open on June 1, as schools and teachers set up their classrooms to accommodate the BC government’s guidelines on social distancing and sanitation and sterilization of the environment to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The in-class instruction is voluntary and will be part-time for the ...

    • 28 May 2020
      21 hours ago No comment

      Churches and Places of Worship Reopens

      As businesses and schools reopen after two months of closed doors, churches and places or worship will be open again for services to their faithful. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver came out with a set of guidelines for their parishes regarding the celebration of Masses from May 31st ...

    • 28 May 2020
      21 hours ago No comment

      Confirmed COVID-19 cases exceed 5.4 million globally

      More than 5.4 million people across the world have been affected by COVID-19. As of May 26, 2020, according to figures by the World Health Organization, the number of confirmed cases was 5,491,678. The number is expected to increase. Confirmed deaths as of May 26 were 349,190 globally. Countries, ...

    • 21 May 2020
      1 week ago No comment

      Support for you,your family and your business

      Support for you,your family and your business. Financial assistance is available. Visit CANADA.CA/CORONAVIRUS to learn more. Related

    • 21 May 2020
      1 week ago No comment

      Second wave of COVID-19 coming, Canadian experts warn

      Like in the Spanish flu of 1918, a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is coming. Experts are warning that the second COVID-19 wave is inevitable even as things are returning to normal in Canada. “Until we get the vaccine, I don’t think we can really avoid the second ...

    %d bloggers like this: