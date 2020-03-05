Statement on Fraud Prevention Month

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 5, 2020
  • Community Announcement
  • Page Views 62

    • Ottawa—The Honourable Marco E.L. Mendicino, P.C., M.P., Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement:
    “Every year, millions of people apply to visit or immigrate to Canada to enjoy the many opportunities that our country has to offer.

    “The vast majority of these applicants are genuine and wish to come to Canada in good faith. Unfortunately, there are some dishonest people who prey on these individuals, and the Government of Canada is committed to preventing applicants from becoming victims of fraud.

    “It’s important to remember that no one can promise your application will be given special treatment or guarantee that it will be approved. All applications are assessed fairly and on the same merit.

    “Hiring a representative or consultant to complete your application is not a requirement. All necessary application documents can be found on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website.

    “Should you decide to hire a representative, always ensure they are authorized to do business with the government.

    “To prevent immigration fraud, we must all remain vigilant. Remember: if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

    “March is Fraud Prevention Month. To find out about common types of immigration scams and where to report immigration fraud, visit Canada.ca/immigration-fraud.
    “You can also follow IRCC’s social media accounts:
    • www.facebook.com/CitCanada
    • https://twitter.com/CitImmCanada
    • www.instagram.com/CitImmCanada
    • www.youtube.com/CitImmCanada

    Share

    Previous Story

    Prime Minister creates committee on COVID-19

    Next Story

    WHO:World now in ‘uncharted territory’ with COVID-19

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 05 March 2020
      24 hours ago No comment

      WHO:World now in ‘uncharted territory’ with COVID-19

      As the novel coronavirus continues to spread and claim lives, the World Health Organization has a dire warning. “We are in uncharted territory,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on March 2. “We have never before seen a respiratory pathogen that is capable of community transmission, but which can ...

    • 05 March 2020
      24 hours ago No comment

      Statement on Fraud Prevention Month

      Ottawa—The Honourable Marco E.L. Mendicino, P.C., M.P., Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement: “Every year, millions of people apply to visit or immigrate to Canada to enjoy the many opportunities that our country has to offer. “The vast majority of these applicants are genuine and ...

    • 05 March 2020
      24 hours ago No comment

      Prime Minister creates committee on COVID-19

      The Government of Canada’s top priority is the wellbeing and safety of all Canadians. With the COVID-19 outbreak evolving rapidly internationally, we need to continue working closely with local, provincial, territorial, and international partners to reduce potential risks to Canadians and our economy. While Canada has not experienced the ...

    • 05 March 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      Pacquiao-Garcia fight looms

      Six months after ending previously unbeaten Keith Thurman’s victory streak, Filipino ring icon Manny Pacquiao could have, likewise, ended shopping for an opponent that started since then. This looked to have developed when after scoring his first career victory as a welterweight Saturday night (Sunday in Manila), Mikey Garcia ...

    • 05 March 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      What Manny Pacquiao wants to tell Sarah G, Matteo

      Those angered by the overprotectiveness of Sarah Geronimo’s mother, Divine Geronimo, are not without reason. But that does not mean that the pop star should echo this “hate” towards her mom, according to Sen. Manny Pacquiao, as he was asked about the hot topic in a radio interview this ...

    %d bloggers like this: