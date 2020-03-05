Statement on Fraud Prevention Month

Ottawa—The Honourable Marco E.L. Mendicino, P.C., M.P., Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement:

“Every year, millions of people apply to visit or immigrate to Canada to enjoy the many opportunities that our country has to offer.

“The vast majority of these applicants are genuine and wish to come to Canada in good faith. Unfortunately, there are some dishonest people who prey on these individuals, and the Government of Canada is committed to preventing applicants from becoming victims of fraud.

“It’s important to remember that no one can promise your application will be given special treatment or guarantee that it will be approved. All applications are assessed fairly and on the same merit.

“Hiring a representative or consultant to complete your application is not a requirement. All necessary application documents can be found on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website.

“Should you decide to hire a representative, always ensure they are authorized to do business with the government.

“To prevent immigration fraud, we must all remain vigilant. Remember: if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“March is Fraud Prevention Month. To find out about common types of immigration scams and where to report immigration fraud, visit Canada.ca/immigration-fraud.

