Statement from the office of the late Senator Tobias C. Enverga, Jr.

  December 9, 2017
  • Community Announcement
    December 7, 2017

    Ottawa, ON

    On behalf of the Enverga family, I wish to convey sincere thanks for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers given in the days following the passing of the Honourable Tobias C. Enverga, Jr.

    The family would like to thank the more than 7,000 individuals who attended the viewings on November 24-26, as well as the 1,500 individuals who were present for the funeral on Monday, November 27.  Those in attendance came from all over Canada to pay their respects and included many of the late Senator’s friends and family as well as a number of dignitaries and colleagues from the Senate, the House of Commons, and representatives from all levels of government.

    The many well-wishers who have reached out in person or have sent lovely notes and flowers – which lined the funeral home – have been a source of strength for the family, who are deeply appreciative.

    Please note that Senator Enverga’s website and Facebook page will remain active and the family requests that any organizations or individuals who have had the Senator attend their events send these pictures to be posted online.  These photos can be sent to SenatorTobiasEnverga@gmail.com.

    At this time, the family looks forward to ensuring that the legacy of Senator Tobias “Jun” Enverga lives on through the establishment of the Senator Tobias C. Enverga Jr. Foundation.  More details will follow on this initiative.

    Sincerely,

    James Campbell

    Parliamentary Affairs Advisor

    James.campbell@sen.parl.gc.ca

    613-996-8895   on behalf of

    Mrs. Rosemer Enverga

    Spouse of Senator Tobias Enverga Jr.

    Raenverga@gmail.com

    416-284-9299

