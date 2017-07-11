Statement from Premier-Designate John Horgan on the ongoing wildfire situation

  • joelcastro.com
  • July 11, 2017
  • Community Announcement
  • Page Views 31

    • For Immediate Release

    July 8, 2017

     

    VICTORIA— Premier-designate John Horgan released the following statement today:

    “Like all British Columbians, I’m increasingly concerned about the grave situation confronting the residents of Interior communities like Cache Creek, Ashcroft and Williams Lake in the face of worsening wildfires. Today I contacted John Rustad, the minister in charge of firefighting operations, to offer my unqualified support for his efforts to confront this crisis. He has spoken with the federal government and they are prepared to do whatever they can to help. I am also scheduling a complete briefing with response officials.

    “The people already evacuated or facing evacuation, as well as our front line firefighters and first responders, need to know everyone in the province is behind them. John and I agree this is no time for politics – we have to work together to provide whatever support and resources are required to help people in the affected communities in the face of this crisis.”

    Share

    Previous Story

    Director Erik Matti hits MMFF screening process: ‘Medyo garapal lang’

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 11 July 2017
      1 hour ago No comment

      Statement from Premier-Designate John Horgan on the ongoing wildfire situation

      For Immediate Release July 8, 2017   VICTORIA— Premier-designate John Horgan released the following statement today: “Like all British Columbians, I’m increasingly concerned about the grave situation confronting the residents of Interior communities like Cache Creek, Ashcroft and Williams Lake in the face of worsening wildfires. Today I contacted John ...

    • 11 July 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      Director Erik Matti hits MMFF screening process: ‘Medyo garapal lang’

      Director Erik Matti clarifies that he is not angry at the first four films that made the official MMFF selection.  After being introduced as the Philippine representative to the judging panel of the new HOOQ Filmmakers Guild, director Erik Matti admitted he is excited to take part in the ...

    • 11 July 2017
      10 hours ago No comment

      Tom Rodriguez renews ties with GMA Network

      Sought-after and multi-talented Kapuso leading man Tom Rodriguez remains a loyal Kapuso as he renewed his exclusive contract with GMA Network, Inc. on June 27. Tom said he is ecstatic to once again sign with GMA-7 and feels very much at home with the network, “I am very excited ...

    • 11 July 2017
      12 hours ago No comment

      Solenn Heussaff renews ties with GMA Network

      Multi-talented and versatile Kapuso actress and TV host Solenn Heussaff marks her loyalty as a Kapuso as she renewed her exclusive contract with GMA Network on June 30. Present in the contract signing were GMA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Atty. Felipe L. Gozon, GMA Vice President for Business ...

    • 10 July 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Eveyen Sobremisana: Making Filipino Youth Proud

      Eveyen Sobremisana made the Pinoy community proud at the Fresh Voices Awards Ceremony at the Science World Theatre last June 18. At least 200 refugee and immigrant youth came with their families, friends and community supporters to recognize the leadership of newcomer youth in British Columbia and across Canada ...

    %d bloggers like this: