Statement from Premier-Designate John Horgan on the ongoing wildfire situation

For Immediate Release

July 8, 2017

VICTORIA— Premier-designate John Horgan released the following statement today:

“Like all British Columbians, I’m increasingly concerned about the grave situation confronting the residents of Interior communities like Cache Creek, Ashcroft and Williams Lake in the face of worsening wildfires. Today I contacted John Rustad, the minister in charge of firefighting operations, to offer my unqualified support for his efforts to confront this crisis. He has spoken with the federal government and they are prepared to do whatever they can to help. I am also scheduling a complete briefing with response officials.

“The people already evacuated or facing evacuation, as well as our front line firefighters and first responders, need to know everyone in the province is behind them. John and I agree this is no time for politics – we have to work together to provide whatever support and resources are required to help people in the affected communities in the face of this crisis.”

