Support for you,your family and your business

Like in the Spanish flu of 1918, a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is coming. Experts are warning that the second COVID-19 wave is inevitable even as things are returning to normal in Canada. “Until we get the vaccine, I don’t think we can really avoid the second ...
Seasoned actress and mother of two, Marian Rivera, gave her share for World Day of Human Milk Donation. “Sa pag gunita sa “World Day of Human Milk Donation” nais kong kong ibahagi ang mumunting alay ko sa mga sanggol na makikinabang sa natatanging sustansya at proteksyong taglay ng gatas ...
Surrey, B.C. – The City of Surrey has announced Surrey Canada Day will be hosted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and consideration for public health and safety. Presented by Coast Capital Savings, Virtual Surrey Canada Day will take place on July 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ...