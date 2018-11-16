Surrey Crime Prevention Society joins Ridesharing Now for BC

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 16, 2018
  • Community Announcement
  • Page Views 45

    • The Ridesharing Now for BC coalition is pleased to announce that the Surrey Crime Prevention Society is joining the effort to bring ridesharing to BC as soon as possible.

    “The Ridesharing Now Coalition continues to grow because all across the province, British Columbians are demanding the same transportation options that are available in other provinces” said Ian Tostenson, CEO of the BC Restaurants Association and spokesperson for Ridesharing Now for BC.

    A poll completed by Abacus research found 90% of respondents South of the Fraser River either strongly support, support, or can accept ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft operating in BC.

    “Surrey Crime Prevention Society is adding its voice to those calling for immediate implementation of ridesharing to improve safety in our communities,” said Karen Sidhu, Executive Director of the Society. “Impaired driving is a scourge in our communities and too often people from Surrey are refused a ride when they are trying to get home. It is time for services like Uber and Lyft to come to Surrey.”

    Share

    Previous Story

    ICBC Announcement Increases Access to Physiotherapy in BC

    Next Story

    Businesses and communities across Canada to benefit from increased immigration

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 16 November 2018
      39 mins ago No comment

      Businesses and communities across Canada to benefit from increased immigration

      Ottawa, ON—The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the new multi-year immigration levels plan for 2019-2021. This new immigration plan will benefit all Canadians because immigrants contribute to Canada’s economic growth and help keep Canada competitive in a global economy. The new plan builds on ...

    • 16 November 2018
      3 hours ago No comment

      Surrey Crime Prevention Society joins Ridesharing Now for BC

      The Ridesharing Now for BC coalition is pleased to announce that the Surrey Crime Prevention Society is joining the effort to bring ridesharing to BC as soon as possible. “The Ridesharing Now Coalition continues to grow because all across the province, British Columbians are demanding the same transportation options ...

    • 16 November 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      ICBC Announcement Increases Access to Physiotherapy in BC

      The provincial government and ICBC have announced new regulations for the treatment of people injured in motor vehicle accidents. These changes create a care-based car insurance system in B.C. that will provide increased care. New regulations, coming into effect April 1 2019, will increase ICBC accident benefits for anyone ...

    • 16 November 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      ‘Game of Thrones’ finale in April 2019

      LOS ANGELES — HBO’s hit Emmy-winning drama “Game of Thrones” will debut its eighth and final season starting in April, the network announced in a trailer released online on Tuesday. The video featured footage from previous seasons of the costly battles that preceded the coming showdown for control of ...

    • 16 November 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      Alex was made to believe she’d end up with Piolo in last soap

      ALESSANDRA De Rossi wrote the story of her new movie, “Through Night & Day,” where she’s also the lead star and a co-producer along with Viva Films. The film was partly shot in Iceland and she says she nearly gave up shooting there because it’s so cold. “Malamig din ...

    %d bloggers like this: