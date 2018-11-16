Surrey Crime Prevention Society joins Ridesharing Now for BC

The Ridesharing Now for BC coalition is pleased to announce that the Surrey Crime Prevention Society is joining the effort to bring ridesharing to BC as soon as possible.

“The Ridesharing Now Coalition continues to grow because all across the province, British Columbians are demanding the same transportation options that are available in other provinces” said Ian Tostenson, CEO of the BC Restaurants Association and spokesperson for Ridesharing Now for BC.

A poll completed by Abacus research found 90% of respondents South of the Fraser River either strongly support, support, or can accept ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft operating in BC.

“Surrey Crime Prevention Society is adding its voice to those calling for immediate implementation of ridesharing to improve safety in our communities,” said Karen Sidhu, Executive Director of the Society. “Impaired driving is a scourge in our communities and too often people from Surrey are refused a ride when they are trying to get home. It is time for services like Uber and Lyft to come to Surrey.”

