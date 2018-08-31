Surrey’s “Pie in the Plaza” returns September 8th

  • joelcastro.com
  • August 31, 2018
  • Community Announcement
  • Page Views 115

    • Taste B.C.’s largest blueberry pie while experiencing an afternoon of free family activities

    Surrey, BC – The City of Surrey invites residents and visitors to celebrate the city’s local agri-food sector at the third annual Pie in the Plaza event taking place Saturday, September 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central City Shopping Centre’s outdoor plaza.

    The free event, sponsored by Kin’s Farm Market, will feature live music by local Celtic-Canadian folk-rock group the Pat Chessell Band, a ventriloquist performance by Norma McKnight, pony rides, face painting, an inflatable corn maze, exhibitor booths, and the creation of an 8’ diameter, 2,000-slice blueberry pie.

    “Agriculture is a key component of Surrey’s economy and community life,” said Mayor Linda Hepner. “Pie in the Plaza provides an opportunity to celebrate our strong local agricultural industry and learn about the value and importance of local growers and food production.”

    Over one third of Surrey’s land is designated for agriculture in the Official Community Plan, most falling within the provincial Agricultural Land Reserve. Surrey farms produce a wide diversity of crops, including dairy products, poultry, berries, a range of field-grown and greenhouse vegetables and horticulture products.

    “Surrey farms support over 3,300 jobs and produce over $167 million in sales annually,” said Councillor Mike Starchuk, Chair of the Agriculture & Food Security Advisory Committee. “Agriculture plays a significant role in creating a vibrant, sustainable city. Plus, buying local not only supports the local economy, it tastes better.”

    “We are delighted to be a part of Pie in the Plaza this year as a presenting sponsor,” added Diana Gonzalez, Kin’s Farm Market’s marketing manager. “For over 30 years, we have always been relentlessly seeking freshness for our consumers from local growers. We will continue to find unique and local products to serve our customers through 28 of our locations across the Lower Mainland.”

    Pie will be served following the opening ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.surrey.ca/events.

