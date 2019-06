Need some inspiration for how to spend the summer?

Come into any Surrey Libraries branch and pick up your All-Access Passbook for some Summer fun.

The passbook is filled with challenges, activities and a reading tracker. Complete the activities to earn tickets that go toward weekly prizes and 10, $50 summer-end grand prizes!

Go to https://www.surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/teen-summer-adventure for full details.

