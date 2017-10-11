VOTE IN THE OCTOBER 14 BY-ELECTIONS

Those living in the CITY OF VANCOUVER can vote for a Councilor and 9 school trustees on October 14, 2017. The officials elected will serve until November 1 next year following the 2018 general municipal elections.
A Councilor, sitting in the City Council, shares in deciding on policies governing the city; instituting the city’s programs of development; choosing the city’s socio-cultural priorities; regulating many things affecting businesses and the community; and providing for services required by those situated in the city. A Councilor has potential to affect your lives and future.
The School Board affects your children’s future through its ability to formulate and interpret education related policies; appraise the performance of the system and its components; control the education budget and content; and to communicate effectively with you. It is important to know who is running, their quali cations and what they stand for. To help you make an informed choice visit: http://vancouver.ca/your-government/ candidate-pro les.aspx Consult your neighbors and read the respective candidates’ materials, also.
YOU CAN VOTE IF YOU ARE:
- 18 years old on voting day
- a Canadian citizen
- a BC resident for at least 6 months
- a Vancouver resident for at least 30 days not disqualified from voting by law WHERE YOU CAN VOTE ON OCTOBER 14, 2017: (Voting is from 8 am to 8 pm) There are about 50 voting places throughout the city where you can ll and cast your ballot. There is a map available at http://vancouver.ca/ les/cov/2017-by-electionvoter-guide.pdf.
The City Hall, schools and community centers are likely voting locations. Find one nearest you.
VOTER REGISTRATION: Previous voters may already be in the registration list. To verify go to: https://vancouver. ca/your-government/register-to-vote-identi cation.aspx# nd-out. On-the spot voting is easy for new voters. Just ll up the forms available at the voting locations and show two (2) pieces of ID’s, that establish your identity, residence and signature.
TO KNOW MORE, VISIT: https://vancouver.ca/your-government/information-for-voters.aspx
