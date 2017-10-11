VOTE IN THE OCTOBER 14 BY-ELECTIONS

  October 11, 2017
  • Community Announcement
    Those living in the CITY OF VANCOUVER can vote for a Councilor and 9 school trustees on October 14, 2017. The of­ficials elected will serve until November 1 next year following the 2018 general municipal elections.

    A Councilor, sitting in the City Council, shares in deciding on policies governing the city; instituting the city’s programs of development; choosing the city’s socio-cultural priorities; regulating many things affecting businesses and the community; and providing for services required by those situated in the city. A Councilor has potential to affect your lives and future.

    The School Board affects your children’s future through its ability to formulate and interpret education related policies; appraise the performance of the system and its components; control the education budget and content; and to communicate effectively with you. It is important to know who is running, their quali­ cations and what they stand for. To help you make an informed choice visit: http://vancouver.ca/your-government/ candidate-pro­ les.aspx Consult your neighbors and read the respective candidates’ materials, also.

    YOU CAN VOTE IF YOU ARE:

    • 18 years old on voting day
    • a Canadian citizen
    • a BC resident for at least 6 months
    • a Vancouver resident for at least 30 days not disquali­fied from voting by law WHERE YOU CAN VOTE ON OCTOBER 14, 2017: (Voting is from 8 am to 8 pm) There are about 50 voting places throughout the city where you can ­ ll and cast your ballot. There is a map available at http://vancouver.ca/­ les/cov/2017-by-electionvoter-guide.pdf.

    The City Hall, schools and community centers are likely voting locations. Find one nearest you.

    VOTER REGISTRATION: Previous voters may already be in the registration list. To verify go to: https://vancouver. ca/your-government/register-to-vote-identi­ cation.aspx#­ nd-out. On-the spot voting is easy for new voters. Just ­ ll up the forms available at the voting locations and show two (2) pieces of ID’s, that establish your identity, residence and signature.

    TO KNOW MORE, VISIT: https://vancouver.ca/your-government/information-for-voters.aspx

