1917 (PG) *****

Top marks go out to director Sam Mendes who likely ( and most deservedly) will walk away with top honors at this year’s Academy Awards for 2017. Perhaps the best war movie since Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List credit must be given to both Universal Studios and Dreamworks for green-lighting this emotionally charged tale of survival. Check out the best film of the year at select Cineplex Cinemas and Lionsgate Theatres around B.C.

Master of what seems to be an almost one take tracking shot Mendez expands on the stylistic 8 minute opening sequence of his second James Bond spectacular S.P.E.C.T.R.E. To an almost unheard of sixty minute extended scene opening with no breaks at the first part of 2017.

Up against it, to put it rather mildly, are two young British soldiers sent to deliver a time-sensitive troops in harm’s way. Against all odds these boys undergo unbelievable pressure as they try to make this ominous deadline.

Bravery knows no bounds and In the case to 1917 no age. Determined to make their commanding officer proud and save countless lives of soldiers ready to attack the Germans are

Lance Corporal Blake and Lance Corporal Schofield. Somehow the casting agents searched out and secured relatively unknown Dean Charles Chapman and George Mackey and both deliver unbelievable performances as warriors staring down death at every moment.

Meticulously crafted the tension and numbness of war plays a huge role in this superbly shot movie. Explosions aside it’s the general atmosphere of the carnage that engulfs this pair as they do their best fo fulfill an assignment of the longest possible odds of success.

Besides directing Mendes co- wrote this story with Krysty Wilson Cairns and it was inspired by true events revolving around a family member. For two hours prepare to be spellbound by this harrowing tale of friendship and bravery.(Robert Waldman)

