7 facts about Ion Perez,the'special'man in ViceGanda's life

  April 10, 2019
    • Before he became known as “Kuya Escort” on “It’s Showtime,” where his relationship with ViceGanda blossomed into something “special,” Ion Perez made a mark in the male pageant scene. Perez, who hails from Concepcion, Tarlac, was among the winners of the 2017 Misters of Filipinas pageant. A year later, he was crowned Mister Universe Tourism, thereby clinching him wider modeling opportunities.But even prior to that, Perez was already arising fashion model. Among his notable stints is being part of the bachelor list of Cosmopolitan Philippines. Aside from a career in front of the cameras, here are six other facts about Perez, based on his own revelations in past interviews:

    Ion is the 11thof 15 siblings. His late father was a jeepney driver, while his mother worked for a time as a kakanin vendor.

    As a kid, he was bullied because of a lanky frame. He used this motivation to get physically fit, which would lead him to modeling opportunities.

    He used to help his parents sell poultry at the wet market. One of his tactics to attract customers then, he said, was going shirtless.

    Due to lack of confidence, Perez was initially hesitant to join pageants. However, after three years of convincing from his talent manager who saw his potential, he eventually tried out forMisters of Filipina–and the rest is history.

    When he first appeared on “It’s Showtime” in September 2018, he had mistakenly thought he was only scheduled to audition for the “KuyaEscort” role. He ended up on stage, interacting with the co-hosts including Vice Ganda.

    Prior to his “It’s Showtime” stint, Perez had already me Vice Ganda a year earlier during a“Gandang Gabi Vice” taping. In October 2017, he and his fellow Misters of Filipinas winners were among the audience members, and Perez was handpicked by “Gigil Kid” Carlo for an on-the-spot interview. (abs-cbn/Rated K )

